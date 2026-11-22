Villanova needed a statement win to prove that its early-season struggles didn’t define the program’s campaign, and taking down the national champions offered the perfect chance to change the narrative. The Wildcats capitalized on the opportunity, delivering a 79-73 upset over No. 18 Michigan, with Tyler Perkins leading the charge. After the game, the guard made it clear that the team’s growing confidence comes from the ability to stick together when things get difficult.

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“We just stay together,” Perkins said during an on-court interview with Fox Sports analyst Jim Jackson. “We’ve been battle-tested for these first five games… That’s the one thing about us: we’re never gonna quit. And today was a prime example of that… I like our guys, and I like us versus anybody.”

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The senior finished the game with 23 points on 6-for-19 shooting, including 10 free throws, with five rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes on the floor. Villanova also saw contributions from Jake Fiegan, Elijah Crawford, and Devin Royal, all of whom scored in double digits. The team also saw Kwame Evans Jr. come off the bench to add eight points and grab a game-high 11 rebounds.

“These last 96 hours, we were just locked in physically and mentally,” Crawford said after the game.

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Crawford, in particular, hit some big shots, including a fadeaway mid-range shot to help maintain a late lead and seal the game at the free-throw line. Fiegan was an important offensive weapon, hitting half of his eight three-point attempts.

This is a big win, especially considering Villanova’s inability to close out games against competitive teams during the early stages of the season. With several new faces adjusting to their roles, the Wildcats needed time to develop chemistry, and the Michigan game was an important test.

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Villanova already lost to Notre Dame in their season opener by just two points after blowing a 10-point lead. On top of that, against Pittsburgh on November 17, they held a one-point lead with just 12 minutes to go and could have walked away with a win. Instead, the Wildcats were completely dominated down the stretch, being outscored 31-10.

Michigan didn’t go down without a fight. The Wolverines forced the Wildcats into 11 straight missed shots, dropping the lead from 17 to six. However, one of their top contributors last season didn’t have the impact that the team would’ve hoped for.

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Elliot Cadeau, last season’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player, finished with 11 points, missing all six of his first-half shots. After the game, Perkins revealed that the team had a plan for stopping Cadeau.

“He’s a really good player,” he said. “They’re a really good team, really well coached. At the end of the day, we followed the scouting report, and we did what we’re supposed to do.”

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Michigan relied on Trey McKenney, who logged 22 points to lead the team in scoring, with six rebounds and three assists. However, it wasn’t enough to lift the Wolverines, who now fall to 3-2 on the season. Their other loss was against UConn in a rematch of last season’s national championship game.

Other factors also led to Villanova’s win against Michigan. The Wildcats converted 22 free throws to Michigan’s 12, while committing just six turnovers compared to Michigan’s 16.

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The win is a big momentum-changer for Villanova, which has had an up-and-down start to the season. The team now sits at 4-2 and faces an easier matchup next. The Wildcats will face off against the Coppin State Eagles on November 24 at home, before taking on No. 11-ranked Kansas on November 27.