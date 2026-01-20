“We’re Not Even Close”: HC Shea Ralph Sends Message to SEC Teams After Vanderbilt’s 19th Straight Win

Shea Ralph has brought the UConn DNA to Vanderbilt. After 13 years working on the bench with Geno Auriemma, she was part of 12 Final Four trips and six national championships, including four consecutive titles from 2013 through 2016. And much like UConn, No.5 Vanderbilt remains unbeaten after 19 games, with the latest win coming against No. 7 Michigan. However, coach Shea still insists that their best is yet to come.

Vanderbilt came out strong. In the first half, they were ahead by as much as 17 points, but Michigan climbed back into the game with the scoreline reading 65-63. But Vanderbilt closed out the game with expertise. Aiyana Mitchell’s jumper and a 3-pointer from Galvan meant the Commodores’ lead jumped to 70-63 with 3:03 left.

Michigan fired back with a Kendall Dudley layup, and Syla Swords’ jumper to bring the scoreline to 71-69. Galvan made a clutch freethrow with just 3 seconds left and a three-point buzzer beater from Swords that would have tied the game, but it fell short, and time expired. It was a statement win from the Commodores, their second over a top 10 opponent this season. While Vanderbilt continues to climb up the ranks, coach Shea Ralph thinks they are not even close to playing at their best.

“We’re not even close to playing our best basketball yet,” She said after the game. Well, that is a scary proposition for the rest of the SEC. Vanderbilt has been the fifth-best offense with an adjusted offensive efficiency of 123.6 per Barttorvik. And, Ralph has the highest scoring player in the country, Mikayla Blakes. She is averaging 25 points and 4.4 assists per game, including the 14-point performance against Michigan. They have the 34th-best defense, so that is something to improve upon.

Blakes agreed with Ralph that this team hasn’t peaked. “We’re gonna get excited after every single win,” Blakes said. “But we just continue to remind ourselves, ‘This isn’t it for us.’ Yeah, we’re on a great win streak. We’re setting history and Vanderbilt history. But we want more for ourselves, and we know that it feels like to get to the tournament, we just want to make it further. So these games are preparing us, and like coach said, we’re figuring things out that we’re going to be needed when we get to March Madness and the SEC tournament.”

That is the attitude that has gotten Vanderbilt here and something that will keep them among the cream. It is especially important as they arrive in a difficult stretch after the Michigan win. Shea Ralph and Co. will now face Auburn, No.2 South Carolina, No.18 Ole Miss, unranked but still strong Florida, No.11 Kentucky, No.16 Oklahoma, and No.4 Texas as their next 7 games. It’s a baptism by fire. While they have shown that they can beat the top teams, doing it consistently over 7 games is a different task altogether. Nevertheless, as they approach this treacherous period, Shea Ralph’s side has shattered a misconception regarding their team.

Shea Ralph And Co. Prove They Are More Than Just Mikayla Blakes

This team is pushing standards. But, with a phenom like Blakes on the side, the spotlight is naturally on her. The growing narrative around Vanderbilt was that the team is unhealthily dependent on Blakes for her scoring. The numbers backed this up, as no one on the side averages more than 11 points apart from the 25 ppg scorer. However, this game against Michigan proved that this team can survive a Mikayla Blakes bad day.

Blakes shot at 5-14 from the field and was in foul trouble. She received her fourth personal foul in the middle of the third quarter, and it looked bleak for Vanderbilt. Their best player was having a season-low game against the 4th-best defense in the country (per Barttorvik). It would have been easy for them to crumble. In a twist, the team rallied with contributions from almost the entire team.

Freshman Aubrey Galvan took over with Blakes going cold and led Vanderbilt with a career-high 20 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. “She’s (Galvan) a dog. That kid is a dog,” Shea Ralph said. Justine Pissott had an all-around game with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. Sacha Washington chipped in with nine points, while Aiyana Mitchell gave the Commodores 7 points off the bench.

“I’m very proud of us,” Blakes said during her FOX postgame interview. “I think everybody did something special who entered into the game. That’s part of being on a team.” They will continue chasing perfection as the season rolls on. But look out, SEC, Vanderbilt is built deep. This game will give them immense confidence, especially since they succeeded with Blakes not at her best.