“We’re Undisciplined”: Dan Hurley Walks Tightrope on Officiating After St. John’s Snaps UConn’s 18-Game Streak

An 18-game winning streak does not end quietly. When it finally snapped, the aftermath was loud, uncomfortable, and revealing for the UConn Huskies. Friday night at Madison Square Garden delivered that reckoning. UConn fell 81–72 to St. John’s Red Storm, a loss defined less by shooting slumps and more by discipline. The foul line tilted the game, the paint exposed UConn’s defense, and head coach Dan Hurley was left navigating a narrow line between criticizing officiating and owning his team’s mistakes.

That balance came into focus during Hurley’s post-game press conference. Asked about UConn’s free-throw struggles and persistent fouling, Hurley acknowledged moments where he felt calls went against his team. However, he refused to hide behind them.

“There’s just a couple of them, when Silas driving down a lane and he gets fouled by two different people,” Hurley said. “And Alex got fouled at least one of the two drives in the paint, and when we fouled they called it. We’re undisciplined as a fouling team.”

That last line mattered most. It framed the night as a self-inflicted problem, not an officiating conspiracy. The numbers reinforced that point. UConn committed 23 fouls, sending St. John’s to the line 31 times. Rick Pitino’s group converted 22 of those free throws, a steady 71 percent that kept momentum firmly on its side. By contrast, the Huskies earned just 12 free-throw attempts, making only five for a costly 42 percent.

Even individual moments added up. Tarris Reed Jr. went 2-of-6 at the line, leaving four points unused in a game where margins tightened quickly. Discipline, not effort, became the separator. Still, Hurley made clear he was not pinning the loss on whistles.

“Officiating is a tough thing to do,” he said. “That’s not why we lost. It was the way they played defense with that pressure. It was really hard to enter because of how they were guarding.”

That assessment aligned with how the game turned. With the score tied 45–45 in the second half, Dillon Mitchell split a pair of free throws to give St. John’s a 46–45 edge. From that moment on, the Red Storm never relinquished the lead. Inside scoring from Zuby Ejiofor and steady pressure defense closed the door.

A familiar theme resurfaces for Hurley

This was not the first time Hurley has spoken carefully about officiating this season. After a tight win over Seton Hall last month, he hinted that teams protecting leads sometimes feel the whistle tighten. That history added context to Friday’s comments. The difference here was emphasis.

Rather than escalating frustration outward, Hurley turned inward. He called out UConn’s habits, and the season-long data supports his concern. The Huskies currently rank 238th nationally in fouls committed, averaging 18.3 per game. When opponents force them into half-court defense and sustained pressure, that tendency becomes costly.

The pattern has now appeared in both of UConn’s losses. Against St. John’s, fouls dictated tempo. Earlier in the season, Arizona exposed the same weakness when UConn committed 25 fouls in its first defeat. Different opponents, same issue.

Friday’s box score made that reality impossible to ignore. Silas Demary Jr. finished with 18 points, continuing his strong play. Yet offensive production could not overcome repeated trips to the line on the other end. Once St. John’s gained control, UConn spent the rest of the night chasing.

Despite the loss, the Huskies remain 22–2 overall and 12–1 in conference play. The record still reflects one of the nation’s elite teams. However, the margin for error has narrowed.

The upcoming stretch provides both relief and risk. A run of unranked opponents, starting with Butler on Feb. 11 and Georgetown on Feb. 14, gives Hurley a window to address defensive discipline before March arrives. At the same time, those games test whether this issue is situational or systemic.

Hurley knows the answer will define UConn’s ceiling. Cleaner defense, fewer reach-ins, and smarter positioning at the rim are no longer optional. If not corrected, this flaw will be punished again when the stakes rise.

Friday was not just the end of a streak. It was a warning delivered from the free-throw line.