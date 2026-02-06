Wes Miller’s Emotional Postgame Moment After West Virginia Loss Sparks Online Support

The Cincinnati Bearcats’ second straight loss to West Virginia has only deepened the frustration around their season, as they sit at a dismal 11-12. If you are a Cincinnati coach, you wouldn’t be happy about how your boys are playing, and if you are a fan of the team, you would inevitably feel disappointed. Coach Wes Miller knew the pain that it was causing everyone around and went out of his way to address the fans post-game, a move that’s being appreciated.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You guys deserve to be frustrated, it ain’t ok. I understand the responsibilities of this job, these results ain’t ok. And you guys deserve to be frustrated. I am a human too, and nobody is more frustrated than I am. Trust me,” said Wes Miller as he personally walked up to the fans to make that honest confession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, losing a few occasional games is one thing, but when you lose more than you win, it makes you open to public scrutiny. Cincinnati has been unable to do that the entire span of this season. The team lacks the execution required to finish games; blowing away a 14-point lead against West Virginia is a perfect example of that. That too, when you are part of a conference like the Big 12, which houses teams like Arizona (22–0), Houston (20–2), and Kansas (17–5), so you can’t compete against them if you aren’t at your absolute best.

For the record, Cincinnati still hasn’t returned to the NCAA Tournament since 2019, and by the way they are going, it seems unlikely that this year would change anything for them. Despite adding transfers like Kerr Kriisa, Baba Miller, and Moustapha Thiam, the team hasn’t found a reliable go-to scorer, and that was key to winning games.

Well, in spite of all the errors being made, the reactions were quite positive for coach Wes Miller after his fan interaction video surfaced online, who were more than happy to show their support for the heartbroken coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans stick with Wes Miller despite team’s horrid run in the 2025-26 season

Well, it’s not always that people at large are sympathetic to a coach whose season has been substandard at best, but Coach Miller should find solace in the fact that others are not writing him off just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Here’s what I will say about Wes Miller. He’s accountable. Always been a standup guy since I first met him back when he was a player in prep school. Hasn’t changed. Hasn’t gotten it done at Cincinnati and not making excuses,” said basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, whose relationship with the coach goes back to his playing days.

A trait that he still carries forward with him to this day, as he gave out his sincere apology to the fans after that heartbreaking loss. You could almost feel his voice break while he gave his addressed the crowd gathered, showing his wholehearted devotion for the college’s development. But what can you do when the team is not performing? No matter how good a coach is, he/she can’t get on the basketball court and win games for you.

“I feel bad for the guy. he’s actually a good coach; things just haven’t gotten his way there,” said a fan who also felt empathy for the coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Miller’s coaching record shows what he has achieved over the years, especially in his hometown of Greensboro, where he spent 10 seasons managing the Greensboro Spartans. Playing a total of 320 games, he won a total of 185 with a W-L% of .578. Add to that the regular-season championship wins on four occasions. With Cincinnati, however, it was a slightly different story.

After doing fairly well in his initial two years with the Bearcats, Wes Miller’s team is going through a downward spiral, which they will have to recover from as it greatly affected his overall statistics – 164 total games, 93 wins, and W-L% of.567.

So, is Cincinnati not the right fit for him, and he needs to change his scenery? Well, one fan certainly feels so.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I actually feel bad for the guy. Clearly a good dude, and I honestly think he’s still a somewhat decent coach (especially defensively). Just needs a change of scenery, similar to Holtmann heading to DePaul from OSU. I think he would do well somewhere like Loyola Chicago,” said a fan, drawing a reference to DePaul basketball coach Chris Holtmann.

For context, basketball coach Chris Holtmann made his way from Ohio to DePaul. Holtmann’s years at DePaul might not be deemed as fantastic, but they can still be considered a modest improvement compared to his final years at Ohio State. So, is there another college program that beckons Coach Wes Miller after this year?

Well, no one knows for sure as of now, but things certainly might steer in that direction if the results persist. No coach would feel comfortable seeing his team suffer after everyone puts in all the hard work. Bearcats next have the Trojans to contend with, and that wouldn’t be an easy challenge by any means, so that is where Wes Miller will focus his undivided attention for the time being.