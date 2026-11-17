The UConn Huskies are currently having a hard time both on and off the court. After already losing two games in the young season, it seems Geno Auriemma, who has made it routine to turn elite high school prospects into bona fide college basketball legends, will not have the pleasure of coaching Kaleena Smith. The 18-year-old has shortlisted USC, UCLA, and ASU as her programs of choice. And after hearing her shortlist, Arizona State head coach Molly Miller couldn’t be more excited about where her program is heading.

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“What a cool feeling to feel like we’ve become a school of choice, whether that’s recruiting freshmen, whether that’s recruiting in the portal, the brand’s exciting for the fans. It’s exciting for the players to play. There’s real momentum and buzz. And when you can be a part of that momentum and create something special and kind of build it as it rises, I think these recruits are excited about that. We’re looking for recruits that kind of want to mark their own territory and make their own stamp in this journey,” Miller said, per Echo From The Buttes’ Aya Abdeen on X.

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As the country’s consensus No. 1 prospect, Smith naturally has had a lot of attention coming towards her. She received scholarship offers from the Huskies, along with many other NCAA Division I programs. Numbers don’t lie, and one look at her statistics at powerhouse Ontario Christian School tells us why.

As a junior, Smith averaged 31.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.5 steals, and 3.7 rebounds per game, earning the MaxPreps National Player of the Year award.

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Standing just 5’6″, Smith doesn’t let her height affect her abilities. She routinely draws double-teams yet continues to produce at an elite level. Her shooting is just as impressive: 409 three-pointers across three seasons, a 39% conversion rate from beyond the arc, and an outstanding 86% from the charity stripe. The latter two figures have also earned Smith a place in California’s all-time high school record books.

Meanwhile, Smith’s scoring prowess has also translated seamlessly to the international level. Representing Team USA at the 2026 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup, she played a pivotal role in the team’s 5-0 campaign to the gold medal. Smith emerged as the tournament’s leading scorer, averaging 19.8 points per game, while leading the tournament in assists with 6.4 per game.

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While ASU, UCLA, and USC will be on cloud nine after hearing Smith’s selections, it’s not like the Huskies didn’t make any efforts to lure her to Connecticut. In September this year, two Huskies coaches traveled to California to conduct an in-home visit with Smith and her family.

“Thank you @uconnwbb for coming out to spend time with me and my fam!” Smith even posted a photo alongside Huskies assistant coach Morgan Valley and associate head coach Chris Dailey. Smith also took an unofficial visit to Storrs in January and an official visit this month, watching the Huskies beat Iowa 91-79.

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The Huskies weren’t the only program to conduct an in-home visit. Syracuse head coach Felisha Legette-Jack also traveled to the West Coast for Smith. Earlier this year, Smith went for an official visit to Syracuse as well.

In 2018, the Huskies missed out on Aliyah Boston. Back then, they were in Boston’s native Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam, so her decision to choose the South Carolina Gamecocks came as a surprise.

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As for ASU, they are currently unbeaten through their first four games, having opened the season with an 84-41 win over Jackson State. The news of Smith potentially joining the program will only motivate head coach Miller to reach the tail end of the NCAA Tournament.