What Happened in the Hoyas vs. Xavier Game? HC Ed Cooley Faces Scrutiny Over ‘Disgusting Behavior’

ByOjus Verma

Dec 20, 2025 | 11:32 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

After the Georgetown Hoyas’ recent loss to the Musketeers, head coach Ed Cooley is facing scrutiny. This incident comes almost 10 months after Cooley confronted a fan after a game, coincidentally against the Musketeers, in February.

Now, he is back in the headlines again after a video surfaced showing him throwing a water bottle toward a fan in the stands in anger.

The footage circulating on social media appears to show the veteran coach throwing the bottle at someone seated behind the bench, as soon as the final buzzer of the game went off, and the Musketeers fans started to cheer their win. The exchange quickly drew backlash online, with several fans labeling the moment as “disgusting behavior.”

But as of now, neither Georgetown nor the Big East Conference has released an official statement regarding the incident. So it remains unclear what prompted the exchange from the stands or whether disciplinary action will follow.

This is a developing story…

