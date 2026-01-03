What Happened to Aiden Sherrell vs Kentucky? Alabama Star Headed for Locker Room After Unfortunate Injury

What started as a routine first half suddenly took an uncomfortable turn for Alabama, as one of its key frontcourt pieces quietly made his way off the floor. The Crimson Tide bench immediately went into adjustment mode, and concern replaced momentum as the situation unfolded in real time.

Alabama sophomore forward Aiden Sherrell was forced to leave the game against Kentucky after sustaining an apparent injury to his right leg in the first half. Sherrell was evaluated by the training staff on the court before being escorted to the locker room, ending his night prematurely.

Before exiting, Sherrell was making a noticeable impact in limited minutes. The 6-foot-11 forward filled up the box score with three points, three rebounds, two assists, and a block while helping Alabama control the tempo on both ends. His absence prompted Nate Oats to turn to Keitenn Bristow and Bucknell transfer Noah Williamson to steady the frontcourt rotation.

The injury sparked familiar concern given Sherrell’s history. Knee issues lingered throughout his freshman season and have continued to follow him into this year. While Alabama has managed stretches without him thanks to Clifford Omoruyi’s presence, Sherrell’s health remains something to monitor closely.

This was also not the first time Sherrell exited a game early. A similar situation occurred against Arizona, which Oats later described as cramps, though the pattern has raised questions.

Despite Sherrell being limited to just nine minutes, the Alabama Crimson Tide never lost control. Alabama rolled past Kentucky Wildcats 89–74, extending its winning streak over Mark Pope’s team to four straight and reinforcing its status as a national contender.

(This is a developing story…)