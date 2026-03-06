What Happened to Caleb Wilson? Everything to Know About UNC’s Season-Ending Announcement

It couldn’t get any more ironic at this point. After breaking his bone in his left hand in Miami on February 10, Caleb Wilson has now broken his right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice on Thursday, March 5th. Wilson had already missed the last 6 games for UNC and was expected to make a return against Duke, but now that is off the cards.

Caleb was cleared for individual workouts late last week and was working his way back to rejoining the lineup, but as lady luck would have it, broke his right thumb on Thursday while dunking and now will need surgery. This would be a heavy blow for UNC as Caleb was their top player this season with an average of 19.8 ppg, and now UNC will require its other players to shoulder a much bigger responsibility than they were used to.

Was Wilson Already Dealing With Injuries This Season?

Caleb was recovering from an injury when he suffered this double blow, as he had damaged his left thumb during a game against the Miami Hurricanes. That injury had sidelined him, and now, while he was recuperatinga nd getting back to add another stellar performance against Duke after his first impressive performance, he will have no other choice but to cheer on his team from the sidelines.

Why Is Caleb Wilson Such a Big Loss for UNC?

Caleb Wilson has been everything that UNC needed him to be. Whether it be offense or defense, he has done it all and has been the lifeforce of the team in every possible way. His 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game do not paint the whole picture.

The projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is one of the best freshmen in the country and is making a strong claim with his displays on the court.

Caleb’s height of 6’10” combined with his perimeter skill makes him stand out among his contemporaries. A multiple-time top scorer, Wilson has made it a point to come out on top in every game.

Take the game against Miami, for instance, where he broke his hand and still found a way to impress with the time he had – 12 pts and 6 rebounds. The Duke game will now be a part of folklore after what he did.

Jon Scheyer’s boys got a taste of the Caleb Wilson classic handles as he scored 23 pts, coupled with 2 assists and 4 rebounds. Had he not played like he did, that game could have very well slipped out of UNC’s knowing how close these two teams were till the final whistle.

But now the team will have to find other options to fill the void.

What Does the Injury Mean for Wilson’s Future and UNC’s Postseason Hopes?

With Wilson out, the focus will shift back to the frontcourt. Wilson is by far UNC’s most talented player, and now with him out for the season, coach Hubert Davis will want to make adjustments to give his team a heads up before the run in March. Since Wilson’s injury, North Carolina has been starting Jarin Stevenson and Henri Veesaar in the frontcourt.

Stevenson, a transfer from Alabama, is averaging 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 25 minutes per game. During his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Stevenson averaged just under 19 minutes per game and made 27 starts in his career. This season at UNC, Stevenson has started 22 games and has found a more consistent role, which can be key in the Duke game because players with lesser court time seldom find it easy to match up to the high speed and aggression of the top teams.

The good news for North Carolina is that Stevenson has stepped up in big moments on the biggest stage in the sport. Just go back two years to 2024, when Stevenson came off the bench and scored 19 points in Alabama’s win over Clemson in the Elite Eight. Stevenson’s best game this season came right after Wilson’s injury when he scored a season-high 19 points in a win over Pitt.

Seth Trimble and Derek Dixon will also have to up the ante a bit as they are the inform players. Coach Davis might also feel inclined to start with Loke Bogavac after his courageous display when he scored 20 pts in his 23 minutes after coming off the bench.

Another point to note here is that this injury will signal the end of his collegiate career entirely as he is the projected no 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, according to USA TODAY Sports’ latest mock draft. Wilson’s ability to finish off attacks with his athletic dunks is what makes his status special, and the NBA is surely taking notice of his skills.