What Happened to Connor Essegian? Nebraska Issues Major Injury Update on Guard

Nebraska basketball suffers a major blow. Guard Connor Essegian had suffered a right ankle injury on Tuesday, November 26, during a win over the Winthrop Eagles. He exited the game in the second half only to never return. Medical evaluation confirmed a significant injury.

But the latest update from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello states that Essegian will be out for the remainder of the season to prevent further damage. He had been contributing as a reliable shooter off the bench this season, averaging 5.4 points per game.

Nebraska announced that it plans to apply for a medical redshirt to preserve his eligibility. As a former standout at Wisconsin who transferred to Nebraska in 2024, Essegian had shown flashes of scoring and three-point shooting prowess. He was a valuable part of the Cornhuskers’ rotation. According to Men’s Basketball Athletic Trainer Andrew McCabe, the injury that Connor suffered with usually requires 3-4 months to recover.

With less than eight minutes remaining in Nebraska’s Nov. 25 game Connor Essegian ran into trouble on a very ordinary play. He slipped into the paint and received a feed from senior guard Jamarques Lawrence. Winthrop’s senior center Logan Duncomb jumped behind Essegian while trying to grab the rebound. Then Essegian came down awkwardly on his right ankle. Despite the setback, Huskers maintained their winning streak with a 80-73 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg said the program would not rush Essegian back. Instead they announced the decision to shut him down for the season so he can apply for a medical hardship. “I feel awful for Connor because of all the work he puts in and things he provides our team both on and off the court,” Hoiberg said, adding that Essegian will still be a leader off the floor while he rehabs. Medical Hardhshp or medical redshirt is a rule by the NCAA that allows an injured player to sustain eligibility for a year. Which means he can return next year like nothing happened because he has only played seven games so far.

Meanwhile, Essegian posted his own message to Huskers fans on social media.

“Husker Nation, I want to thank the Lord for all of the blessings in my life,” Essegian’s post began. “We’ve had an exciting 7-0 start with a tournament championship, but in Tuesday’s game with Winthrop, I suffered an ankle injury that will sideline me for the remainder of our season. Understanding the severity of the injury, I have decided to apply for a medical hardship.

“It hurts me to know that I will not be on the court to help our team, but I will be there every step of the way off of it. We still have history to make this year, so let’s get it done. I am fully trusting what the Lord has in store for me and this team. His plan always prevails and outweighs our own.”

In 2024-25, Essegian had averaged 10.7 ppg. He also led the Huskers with 78 3-pointers, the most by a Husker since 2019.

What’s Next for Nebraska After Essegian’s Injury?

With the 6 foot 4 senior gone, Nebraska now turns its focus to sustaining its momentum. They have the nation’s longest active winning streak. And to establish it further they go back on the line on Saturday against South Carolina Upstate in Lincoln.

The Huskers are currently sitting at 7-0. A run that is reminiscent of the four consecutive wins that secured last year’s College Basketball Crown postseason title. If they win one more game, they would mark their longest streak since the program-record 14-game surge in 1990-91. The win on Saturday would be the school’s best opening stretch since 1977-78 with a 8-0 start. Offensively, Nebraska is averaging 86.6 points per game. This is a level it has not operated in since the 1993-94 season.

Senior forward Rienk Mast is anchoring the attack at 18.3 points per game. He is coming off a 31-point performance in the Winthrop victory and already boasts a triple-double this season. Still, the Huskers know where their vulnerabilities lie. According to a recent injury log, Nebraska is also dealing with multiple troubles involving:

Berke Buyuktuncel is listed as questionable. He recently missed time because of an ankle injury. Leo Curtis is flagged as out for leg He has a right-leg injury, and as of the latest update, he’s sidelined. Ugnius Jarusevicius is also listed as out as he is dealing with a back injury.

As Fred Hoiberg put it, “We have to set the tone from a physicality standpoint,” noting that the absence of Berke Buyuktuncel was felt. “He’s our best defensive rebounder… he does a lot of really good things on the court that don’t show up in the box score.”

On the other hand, South Carolina Upstate arrives with confidence of its own after a 15-point win over North Carolina Central. With Essegian out for the year, Nebraska’s rotation will face another adjustment. But the stakes stay the same. They need to protect the streak and maintain their offensive rhythm.