What Happened to Jaland Lowe? Kentucky Star Headed for Locker Room After Unfortunate Reinjury

The Wildcats intended to rule the roost with a roster that cost $22 million. Instead, they are having a hard time with their current record of 7-4, and the situation has just gotten worse. During a match with the ranked St. John’s team at No. 22, Jaland Lowe was called to the game but only remained for seven seconds and then went directly to the locker room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The costly venture of the Wildcats is encountering another problem. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported: “Bad news for Kentucky: Jaland Lowe went straight to the locker room after 7 seconds of game action, grabbing his injured shoulder.”

The player in the guard position, who had just been put on the court for the game against St. John’s, ranked No. 22, fell after the action at the rim and right away held his shoulder—the one that has bothered him all season long.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…