What Happened to Janiah Barker? Lady Vols Star Walks Off Court After Unfortunate Injury

ByUtsav Gupta

Jan 18, 2026 | 4:11 PM EST

Tennessee’s perfect SEC season came to an end when Janiah Barker fell on the court during a key game against Alabama. After getting hit in the head, the Lady Vols’ best defender stayed down in pain. Tennessee was trying to keep its winning streak going, but losing Barker made it question its next steps.

Barker got hurt during the game when someone hit him in the face and head, and it was clear that he was in pain. Cora Hall, who saw what happened, said, “Janiah Barker is down on the court and is visibly in pain. It looked like she got hit in the face/head on the previous play. Barker is still on the floor after the review determined there was no flagrant foul on the play. Barker walked off the court on her own with the trainer.” The moment showed how hard women’s college basketball is on the body and how sad it is that players can hit each other without getting in trouble.

(This is a developing story…)

