What Happened to Micah Handlogten? Florida Gators Share Concerning Update After First-Half Injury vs. Miami

After dropping their first game of the season, the defending champions finally found their groove again with back-to-back wins over North Florida and Florida State. But good luck just seems to be avoiding Todd Golden at the moment. During their game against Miami at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the Gators got hit with another setback. Veteran center Micah Handlogten went down with an injury.

Handlogten was hit in the head with 2:39 left in the half while committing a shooting foul and was immediately subbed out for Rueben Chinyelu. And now, as we head into the second half with the Gators holding a 10-point lead, Gators Network has confirmed that the center is unlikely to return for the rest of the game. A huge blow for Florida!

The Gators lost Walter Clayton Jr, Alijah Martin, and Will Richard to the pros, while Denzel Aberdeen hit the transfer portal and headed to Kentucky. But one key player who chose to stay was Micah Handlogten. He came into this season as one of Florida’s main veteran leaders. He was a trusted piece off the bench for Todd Golden. He averaged 2.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Handlogten was hoping to take on a bigger role in Florida’s frontcourt rotation in what will likely be his last season with the Gators, depending on the NCAA’s decision regarding his reported medical redshirt. And he started the year exactly that way, posting back-to-back double-doubles in the loss to Arizona and the win over North Florida. He was averaging 10 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, and losing him will undoubtedly be a big blow for the Gators.

The Gators ended the game with a comfortable 82–68 win, but they clearly had issues at the five. Both Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu fouled out with about five minutes still left, which forced Thomas Haugh to take on extended minutes at center. Moving forward, you can expect those three to shoulder a bigger load if Handlogten doesn’t return soon. As of now, the severity of his injury is still unknown, and that’s something fans will have to wait and learn in the coming days.

Losing Micah Handlogten was the last thing Todd Golden expected, especially after placing so much hope in him this season.

Golden Applauds Handlogten’s Impressive Offseason Work

It was the first time since his freshman year at Marshall that Handlogten had put together back-to-back double-doubles, and his first time scoring in double figures since the 2023–24 season at Florida. Everyone knows how many injuries he’s battled. In the 2024 SEC championship game, he broke his leg and was expected to miss the entire 2024–25 season, yet he fought his way back by February and helped the Gators win the title. Todd Golden acknowledges that.

“Micah is a great player. He didn’t get as much as opportunity as last year late in the season. As I’ve said a million times, we don’t win a championship without him,” head coach Todd Golden said after the win over North Florida. “He’s had an incredible offseason. He got himself in the best shape he has been in for his whole entire life. He is playing incredibly well right now.”

The Gators aren’t the favorites to win the championship this season by any stretch. It’s a brand-new backcourt, with both Fland and Lee still trying to find their rhythm. But what Todd Golden did have was stability in the frontcourt — and now even that has taken a hit. Losing one of his key bigs puts Florida in a tough spot.

It’s still unclear when Micah Handlogten will return, but Gator Nation will be hoping it’s nothing serious.