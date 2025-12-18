brand-logo
What Happened to Rodney Rice? Eric Musselman, USC Face Unfortunate Setback

ByAkash Das

Dec 17, 2025 | 9:30 PM EST

It was at the Maui Invitational that Trojans fans last saw transfer guard Rodney Rice on the floor. What followed was a long wait. Rice missed the next five games as USC went 4–1 without him, and with each passing game, the hope of seeing the former Maryland standout return only grew.

But when the update finally arrived, it was the last thing Trojans fans wanted to hear.

Journalist Joe Tipton reported on X that the guard would need surgery to repair a shoulder injury, effectively ruling him out for the rest of the season. The program later made it official.

“During our win over Seton Hall on Nov. 25, Rodney Rice suffered an injury to his right shoulder that will require surgery and cause Rice to miss the remainder of the season. Heal up, Rod 🙏,” the statement read, confirming the worst fears Trojans fans had been bracing for.

(This is a developing news…)

