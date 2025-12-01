brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

What Happened to Talaysia Cooper? Tennessee Star Headed for Locker Room After Scary Incident

BySoham Kulkarni

Nov 30, 2025 | 10:29 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

What Happened to Talaysia Cooper? Tennessee Star Headed for Locker Room After Scary Incident

BySoham Kulkarni

Nov 30, 2025 | 10:29 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

UCLA was a mountain to climb for Tennessee. The Volunteers were always playing catch-up against the Bruins, with UCLA leading 49-39 at halftime. Even after some huff and puff from the Lady Vols, they conceded a 99-77 win. It could have been worse as their star, Talaysia Cooper, had an injury scare in the first quarter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While going for a lay-up with 2:06 left for the first break, Cooper came down hard on her ankle. Replays showed she had rolled her ankle as she limped out on her own. She went to the locker room with the athletic trainer. It looked grim for the Volunteers for a while. Fortunately, Cooper was back on the court after some treatment. She completed the game, but not with her usual quality. In 30 minutes, she had 11 points while going 5/15 from the field, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds. For the time being, it doesn’t appear that Cooper has suffered any long-term injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved