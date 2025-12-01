What Happened to Talaysia Cooper? Tennessee Star Headed for Locker Room After Scary Incident

UCLA was a mountain to climb for Tennessee. The Volunteers were always playing catch-up against the Bruins, with UCLA leading 49-39 at halftime. Even after some huff and puff from the Lady Vols, they conceded a 99-77 win. It could have been worse as their star, Talaysia Cooper, had an injury scare in the first quarter.

While going for a lay-up with 2:06 left for the first break, Cooper came down hard on her ankle. Replays showed she had rolled her ankle as she limped out on her own. She went to the locker room with the athletic trainer. It looked grim for the Volunteers for a while. Fortunately, Cooper was back on the court after some treatment. She completed the game, but not with her usual quality. In 30 minutes, she had 11 points while going 5/15 from the field, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds. For the time being, it doesn’t appear that Cooper has suffered any long-term injury.

(This is a developing story…)