What Happened To Ta’Niya Latson? South Carolina Star Headed For Locker Room After Scary Incident

South Carolina and Dawn Staley can’t catch a break. The injury crisis even before the ball was tipped off, as Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins went down with season-ending injuries. Dealing with a tight 10-player rotation, Staley had to deal with Madina Okot, Agot Makeer, and Tessa Johnson missing time. Now, arguably their best player, Ta’Niya Latson, has gone down with a freak injury in the game against Providence.

Latson went down in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury. Latson had to be helped off the court, and couldn’t put any tension on her left foot. Staley was heard in the broadcast saying, “The bad one?” Initially, it seemed like just a sprain, and the broadcasters said so. However, after the replay, it was clear that her ankle just gave out. The team announced that Latson will not return to the game, but had 10 points and shot 4-of-5 from the field before exiting the game. So far, there are no updates regarding the severity of the injury.

(This is a developing story..)