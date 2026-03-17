What Is a Cinderella Team in March Madness? Meaning, History & Top Underdog Picks for 2026 NCAA Tournament

The beauty of the NCAA Tournament isn’t just in crowning a champion; it’s in the birth of a Cinderella story. Every March gives us a chance to witness a new Cindreall story.

Well, March is finally here, and that means we are at the finale of college basketball. So, as the college basketball season reaches its climax, let us take a look at the overlooked Cinderella teams that will be involved in the March Madness.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What Does “Cinderella Team” Mean in March Madness?

A Cinderella team in March Madness refers to an underdog that unexpectedly advances deep into the NCAA Tournament, defying expectations and capturing fans’ imaginations. The term comes from the fairy tale of Cinderella, symbolizing a surprising rise from obscurity to prominence.

Everyone likes an underdog story, and as such, these Cinderella teams add something special to March Madness. It’s nothing short of a fairy tale journey, and hence the name.

ADVERTISEMENT

March Madness is known for a single-elimination format, which creates opportunities for upsets. The stories of the top teams are already known, but it’s the achievement of the underdogs that gets the excitement going. As the name suggests, a Cinderella team doesn’t necessarily win the championship, but sometimes just an upset is enough to earn them the label in March Madness.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Are Some Famous Cinderella Teams in March Madness History?

March Madness has seen its fair share of Cinderella teams over the past few years, who have created fun memories that have lingered on even after many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Mason (2006- Final Four)

The 11th-seeded George Mason had quite an impactful 2006 run after defeating teams like Michigan State, North Carolina, and Connecticut to make the Final Four. Their improbable journey is still looked upon as a benchmark for all Cinderella teams, showing mid-majors could compete with powerhouse programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Gulf Coast (2013 – Sweet 16)

Another underdog team that dunked its way to the top was Florida Gulf Coast, which, with its swashbuckling, high-flying style, captivated everyone and, after upset victories over Georgetown and San Diego State, was ultimately eliminated in the Sweet 16.

Loyola Chicago (2018-Final Four)

The 11th-seeded Loyola Chicago is probably the most remembered team of the lot. Their run was fueled by clutch last-second shots and the inspirational presence of team chaplain Sister Jean, making them one of the most beloved Cinderella stories to ever be in college basketball. Current Oklahoma coach Porter Moser served as their head coach back then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saint Peter’s (2022 – Elite Eight)

If you want to look at the shock factor that a Cinderella team causes, look no further than 2022’s Saint Peter. With upset wins over heavyweights like Purdue and then Murray State before losing out to North Carolina in the Elite Eight, they surely made it a season to remember.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Makes a Team a Cinderella Pick? Key Traits to Watch

A Cinderella team often exhibits a pattern that includes experienced guards whose ball-handling and perimeter shooting decide close games.

They also have a strong defense, which is crucial, as you have to find a way to slow down oncoming attacks and be efficient, never allowing your rivals to find their tempo, forcing them into turnovers. This was the same strategy Saint Peter’s used against Kentucky and Purdue to suffocate them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imbibing a fearless, fast-paced style is also their forte. Pressing defenses or high-tempo attacks, they do it easily. Florida Gulf Coast was known for this aggression and that highlight reel style, which is why they got the name Dunk City.

Most importantly, they have upperclassmen who have a load of experience and have played together for years. This combination of veteran leadership, tough defense, and a fearless identity is the formula that fuels improbable March runs.

Which Teams Could Be Cinderella Picks in the 2026 NCAA Tournament?

This year, the NCAA March Madness will see some underdog teams make their way into the tournament, too. So let’s take a look at these teams.

VCU Rams

Hailing from the Atlantic 10, the Rams have a history of tournament success (Final Four in 2011) and enter with a balanced roster and strong defensive identity. Their veteran guards can manage to frustrate higher-ranked opponents, so the elite teams should be wary before taking them on without showing any signs of complacency.

Saint Louis Billikens

Another team from the Atlantic 10, the Saint Louis Billikens, reached its full potential towards the end of the season. Many believe they might make some noise in the conference tournament. Their star player is none other than Robbie Avila, who anchors the team with size and skill, while their balanced roster gives them versatility.

Santa Clara Broncos

Coming from the West Coast Conference, Santa Clara has finally made it to the NCAA Tournament after years of near misses. Led by standout guard Sash Gavalyugov, the Broncos have offensive firepower and confidence from a strong regular season. The team focuses on a guard-heavy lineup, and that can pose a threat to slower, bigger teams.

Miami (OH) RedHawks

The team that has got everyone talking, the Miami RedHawks, will be gracing the NCAA playoffs. After an exceptional season, which saw them go 31-1 in the regular season, they have now come to prove a point. They have already made legendary coach Bruce Pearl change his opinion about them, but can they convince the others, too, that they are deserving contenders?

Can a Cinderella Team Win March Madness? Has It Happened Before?

Cinderella teams winning March Madness is extremely rare. However, it has happened once, and the team to do it was the NC State Wolfpack back in 1983. The Wolfpack defeated Houston’s “Phi Slama Jama” in the championship game. This victory still stands the test of time as coach Jim Valvano’s team shocked the nation by doing the impossible. Up until today, teams have come close but never managed to go all the way.

What Is the Lowest Seed Ever to Win March Madness?

The lowest seed ever to win March Madness is No. 8 Villanova in 1985, when the Wildcats defeated Georgetown in the NCAA finals.