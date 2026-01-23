What Is Aaliyah Chavez’s NIL Deals in 2026 – Salary With the Oklahoma Sooners and Career Earnings

Aaliyah Chavez has wasted no time making her mark with the Oklahoma Sooners. The freshman has enjoyed a dream start, leading the team in scoring at 19.2 points and assists at 4.3 per game. Known for delivering in big moments, she has topped the scoring chart eight times already. Her influence stood out against South Carolina, where her poise helped Oklahoma pull off a statement upset.

Aaliyah Chavez took her breakout moment a step further by pouring in 26 points and dishing out eight assists to help the Oklahoma Sooners edge Dawn Staley’s South Carolina side. Performances like that have only amplified the buzz around her rapid rise. With curiosity around her growing, here is a closer look at Aaliyah Chavez’s NIL deals and early career earnings.

Aaliyah Chavez’s Contract

Being a five-star recruit, it wasn’t difficult for Aaliyah to gain the attention of the top brands. The 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year, Chavez, was widely regarded as the top prospect in the nation. She starred at Monterey High School (Texas), averaging 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 steals as a senior and won a 5A Division II state championship.

The tales of Chavez’s talents had reached far and wide, and soon, one of the biggest sports brands had approached the Lubbock native. What followed was a multi-year Nike deal, though the exact amount she is earning is not publicly disclosed. Besides these, Aaliyah Chavez’s NIL deal also ties her up with Jordan Brand after she signed up with Oklahoma, making her a top NIL earner.

Nike’s deals go beyond mere sponsorship. They’re career-building collaborations that help athletes create something bigger while shaping the future of the brand and informing how it serves the next generation.

Apart from this, Aaliyah Chavez’s NIL deal also includes her NCAA college scholarship with Oklahoma, which takes care of her miscellaneous expenses (tuition, housing, meals, and training facilities) all come under its purview. Chavez was so committed to joining the Sooners that she even turned down an unprecedented $2 million NIL offer from the Texas Longhorns.

Chavez’s current form is giving clear signs that her stock value is only going to skyrocket after this. Since joining the Nike group as part of the 2025 NIL athlete, she has only gotten better and better, and thus her earnings may see exponential growth this year, estimated to be around the seven-figure mark.

Aaliyah Chavez Salary

Aaliyah Chavez’s NIL deal does not exactly specify her salary details, so it’s hard to put a number on it, but she is undoubtedly one of the most expensive players to play. Consequently, her NIL valuation was on the higher side for a college basketball recruit, and that was even before her college career began.

Team Year Salary Oklahoma Sooners 2025-2026 $755,000

As of 2025, her On3 NIL valuation was estimated to be around $755,000, though there was some dispute surrounding it as other reports cited the figure to be around $1.5 m in total, including team collective deals.

Aaliyah Chavez’s NIL Deal Net Worth

Aaliyah Chavez’s NIL deals are primarily with Nike and Jordan Brand. And this is all due to Chavez’s career evolving as a standout prospect out of Monterey High School (Lubbock, Texas) as she guided them to a state championship.

She averaged roughly 35 points and 9 rebounds per game during her senior season, finishing her high school career with nearly 4,800 points and 1,300 rebounds, ranking her among the most prolific prep scorers of all time, which got her the attention she deserved, leading to lucrative NIL affiliations.

Aaliyah signed with Nike in 2025 as Nike considered them to be the right fit for the brand. Currently, Nike’s net worth is expected to be around $96.9 billion, while Jordan Brand generates over $7 billion annually.

Aaliyah Chavez’s Top NIL Sponsors

Aaliyah Chavez’s main sponsor is obviously Nike, with whom she entered a deal in 2025 along with Jordan Brand. In addition to this, no business engagement has come to light. The deal with Nike is a multi-year contract and is seeing her make good money over its course, though the exact earnings made from it are not explicitly known.

Chavez’s career is on a likely path of reaching great heights, and if she can do this in just her freshman year, imagine the effect she will have as she matures into college play. She can prove to be an asset for her team and keep on putting a smile on the coach’s face, who was ecstatic after the victory.

“We’re f——g back!” went on Jenny Baranczyk after the team came back, after losing their last three games against Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU, and that now could very well become a routine for Oklahoma. It’s like they say, better “Sooner” than later, and the team has definitely bounced back at the right time.