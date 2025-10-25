What Is Alex Condon’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Alex Condon decided to delay his NBA journey for another year, choosing to return to the Florida Gators after much deliberation. A standout at this year’s draft combine, he felt he was “almost ready” but said, “If I was to leave, I’d miss college a bunch. It’s a fun experience.“ Now, as he leads the Gators in another championship push, his name continues to draw attention on and off the court.

Fans are curious to know more about the rising star beyond basketball. What is Alex Condon’s ethnicity, religion, and nationality? Let’s take a closer look at the young athlete’s roots and background.

Where is Alex Condon from, and what is Alex Condon’s nationality?

Alex Condon was born on July 25, 2004, in Perth, Western Australia, to parents Damien and Leah Condon. He spent his childhood in the city, attending Hale School before eventually heading to the United States to play college basketball. As an Australian native, Condon often shares glimpses of his life back home on social media and has spoken about the challenges of being away from his family for long stretches of time.

Before basketball took over, Condon was a standout Australian rules football player and was even considered for the 2022 AFL Draft. However, his athletic potential and growing passion for basketball led him to commit fully to the sport, joining the Florida Gators and setting his sights on an NBA future.

“I’d played footy all my life up to about 16,” Alex said. “I was projected pretty high in footy, but basketball’s international. I thought I could go further in that.” In the two seasons with the 2025 National Championship-winning squad, Condon has averaged 9.2 points (10.6 last season), 7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Despite a promising basketball career, Condon has still not closed the door on his AFL dreams yet. He has a unique agreement with the Magpies in the AFL, where he has committed to joining the club as a category B rookie while he pursues an NBA career. The signing was possible because he had been unregistered from football for three years, meeting Cat-B eligibility rules.

The arrangement allowed Collingwood to hold rights through 2029 if he elected to return to footy. When asked if he ever looked in the rearview mirror at the career he could have had in the AFL, Condon said he has “no regrets, man. No regrets … Coming here, I knew we had a good team and great guard play. After the first-round loss in March my freshman year, I knew we could build off it.”

What is Alex Condon’s ethnicity and religion?

Beyond his Australian nationality, Alex Condon’s finer details of his ethnic background remain undisclosed. Both of his parents, Damien and Leah Condon, are Australian, and Alex hasn’t publicly spoken about any specific lineage beyond that. Condon has worked with organizations working for the growth of the indigenous community, but that doesn’t correlate to his ethnic background.

As for his faith, Condon prefers to keep that aspect of his life private. His quiet approach to personal matters mirrors his on-court discipline, letting his performance do the talking as he continues to rise through the ranks of college basketball.

“The summer was pretty intense,” Condon said, “A lot of workouts on the track, a lot of team-building, just a lot of conditioning. Guys like Alijah and Rueben came in and elevated the work ethic. Mix that with the talent we already had—it was an unstoppable formula.” The combine will Condon take a jump in his game and hopefully find himself among the top NBA 2026 draft picks.