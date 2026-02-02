What Is Alicia Tournebize’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks have done an impressive job recruiting talent under Dawn Staley’s guidance. Given that the iconic head coach has turned the program into a complete powerhouse in women’s college basketball, it certainly helps. And one such talent that joined the current roster at South Carolina as a freshman is Alicia Tournebize.

The youngster has comfortably taken to women’s college basketball in the United States, with a couple of efficient performances convincing Dawn Staley to make her a more regular part of the rotation. As interest in the freshman continues to grow, many fans are curious about her roots. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Alicia Tournebize’s ethnicity?

While not much is known about her father’s ethnicity, Alicia Tournebize’s mother, lebasketball star Isabelle Fijalkowski, was born in France. The 18-year-old has previously revealed Polish roots, with her grandparents being Polish and her mother being Polish but born in France.

Alicia Tournebize spent her early days in France and has since become a prominent name on the international circuit. She was part of the French team that won the bronze medal at the FIBA Under-18 Women’s EuroBasket event, with the 18-year-old named in the All-Five.

Tournebize had been a part of Bourges Basket, a European team that plays in the EuroLeague and the French National Women’s League called La Boulangere Wonderligue. She was sparingly used by Bourges Basket before deciding to join South Carolina as a freshman.

What is Alicia Tournebize’s religion?

There is no public information available regarding her religious beliefs. However, a large majority of the Polish people follow Roman Catholicism, and her Polish roots could hint at her being Catholic.

What is Alicia Tournebize’s nationality?

Alicia Tournebize has French nationality.

Moving on, the 18-year-old was handed her South Carolina debut against the Texas Longhorns. While she did not do much against Texas, she followed that cameo with 8 points in 13 minutes against Coppin State. Tournebize then backed it up with another efficient outing, scoring 9 points in 14 minutes in an overtime loss to Oklahoma.

The performance against the Sooners stood out. In the game, the other South Carolina players were having a poor shooting night and were being contained to an extent by the Oklahoma defense. Tournebize, though, went on a run and was dominant in and around the paint, with Oklahoma unable to find answers to stop the forward.

She is now averaging over 10 minutes of action every game and is still getting into the groove of things under Dawn Staley. However, the South Carolina head coach would be elated to have a freshman who is adapting to women’s college basketball quickly and already becoming a threat against seeded defenses.