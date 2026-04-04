What Is Andrej Stojakovic’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Exploring Illinois Star’s Background and Religion

Andrej Stojakovic is a standout player for the Illinois Fighting Illini and a hero in the 2026 March Madness tournament. While he is the son of an NBA legend, Andrej is working hard to build his own fame on the court. His journey has taken him to several top schools, and he has a rich family history that spans multiple countries.

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Andrej recently helped lead Illinois to its first Final Four in over 20 years. He has been a key player off the bench, scoring big points in the NCAA tournament. His path to success is built on his deep roots in basketball and his family’s support.

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Where Is Andrej Stojakovic from, and What Is His Nationality?

Andrej Stojakovic was born in Carmichael, California, on August 17, 2004. Because he was born in the United States, he is an American citizen. However, he also holds Greek and Serbian nationality because of his parents. He lived most of his life in California but was born in Greece while his father was playing there.

He has deep ties to both Europe and the U.S. He is eligible to play for the national teams of the United States, Greece, or Serbia. This multicultural background has given him a unique perspective as he navigates his basketball career in America.

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What Is Andrej Stojakovic’s Ethnicity and Family Background?

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Andrej Stojakovic is of Serbian and Greek ethnicity. His father is Peja Stojakovic, a Serbian basketball legend and three-time NBA All-Star. His mother is Aleka Kamila, a well-known Greek model and television presenter. Andrej grew up in the Sacramento area while his father was playing for the Kings, but he spent many summers in Greece and Serbia.

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Basketball is a huge part of his family life. He learned a lot from his father, but he also grew up around high-level athletes on his mother’s side. This diverse background helped him develop a high basketball IQ and a strong work ethic. He moved far from his family in California to play for Illinois, showing his desire to find his own path.

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What Religion Does Andrej Stojakovic Follow?

Andrej Stojakovic is Christian and attended a Catholic high school. While he has Greek and Serbian roots, which are often associated with the Orthodox Church, he spent his high school years at a Jesuit institution. He has credited his school for helping him grow not just as a player, but also as a leader and a person.

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He often talks about the values he learned from his family and his school. These values include staying humble and working hard, which have helped him succeed at every college he has attended. His faith and strong character are major reasons coaches like Brad Underwood want him on their teams.

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Which High School Did Andrej Stojakovic Attend?

Andrej Stojakovic attended Jesuit High School in Carmichael, California. He was a superstar there and became one of the best high school players in the country. During his senior year, he averaged over 24 points per game and was named a McDonald’s All-American.

His time at Jesuit helped him prepare for the big stage of college basketball. He was a five-star recruit and had offers from almost every top school in the nation. After high school, he played for Stanford and Cal before transferring to Illinois, where he is now chasing a national championship.