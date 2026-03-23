What Is Ben McCollum’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Exploring Iowa Men’s Basketball Coach’s Background and Religion

The coach behind the Hawkeyes’ shocking tournament run isn’t an overnight success, but a product of deep Iowa roots and a coaching philosophy built far from the national stage.

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Ben McCollum must be on cloud nine right now after ousting defending champions, the No. 1 seed Florida Gators, making it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The game was a complete cliffhanger till the last minute, but McCollum’s team managed to pull an astonishing victory with a late 3-pointer. McCollum has not only led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament but has also booked them a berth in the Sweet 16.

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So, where did this miracle coach come from for Iowa? What is his background? Let’s delve a little deeper into his personal life and trace his roots.

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Where Is Ben McCollum From and What Is His Nationality?

The Hawkeyes’ coach is born and bred in Iowa. McCollum was born on April 12, 1981, and raised in Storm Lake, Iowa. McCollum is an American. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1999. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business finance from Northwest Missouri State in 2003 and his master’s in athletic administration from the school in 2004.

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What Is Ben McCollum’s Ethnicity?

Ben McCollum’s ethnicity is Caucasian/White. This was the same city where he learned to love and appreciate basketball. As a player, McCollum helped lead Northwest Missouri State to a 51-12 record and the program’s first-ever Elite Eight appearance in 2001-02 following a 29-3 season.

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Mind you, this was the first time the Bearcats ever swept both regular season and tournament titles, an accomplishment he replicated years later as head coach. From here, he went on to North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa, earning a two-time all-region selection. His decent success as a player allowed him to impart the same wisdom he had gained over the years into his coaching.

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What Religion Does Ben McCollum Follow?

McCollum’s religious beliefs are not explicitly stated. But everything around his life has revolved around basketball, from his journey as a player to his days of coaching various college programs.

He already had four NCAA Division II national championships (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022) at Northwest Missouri State University as a coach. This was followed by his 31-win record with Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference regular season, ultimately earning a spot in the playoffs.

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His 16-year-long coaching career saw him collect more wins than losses (425-95). His staggering 81.8% winning percentage isn’t just impressive; it ranks as the fifth-best all-time among college basketball coaches.

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How Has Ben McCollum’s Background Influenced His Coaching Career?

Growing up in Iowa, Ben’s outlook on life was shaped by strong Midwestern family values of discipline, humility, and hard work, which have deeply influenced his coaching philosophy. His emphasis on culture, accountability, and team-first mentality reflects the lessons instilled during his childhood and family environment.

Ben’s mother, Mary Timko, completed her undergraduate, master’s, and law degrees from the University of Iowa. Ben has always believed in building the right team culture, and this comes directly from what he has learned at home.

Most importantly, he is someone who has humility, and you would seldom find him losing his composure and acting in an untoward, unprofessional manner. His process-oriented approach and his inherent ability to put his team and staff ahead of him are why he has been able to do things successfully for so long.