What Is Bill Self’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Exploring Kansas Jayhawks Coach’s Background and Religion

Almost every successful college basketball coach’s debate is incomplete without mentioning Bill Self. The 2017 Basketball Hall of Famer has amassed over 800 wins in his coaching career and is the all-time winningest coach in Kansas history.

From securing 2 NCAA titles with Kansas to winning gold at the international level, Bill Self has created a legacy that is hard to match in basketball. A man of sound principles and character, Bill Self works at a foundational level to build his team’s identity, which is evidenced by Kansas’ rise into a powerhouse in men’s basketball under the Hall of Famer.

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Where Is Bill Self From and What Is His Nationality?

Bill Self was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, in the United States, on December 27, 1962. The Kansas Jayhawks head coach grew up in Okmulgee, where his father, Bill Self Sr., coached the girls’ basketball team at Morris High School.

What Is Bill Self’s Ethnicity?

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While there is no public data available on his ethnic background, his ancestral roots hint towards white or Caucasian heritage. His parents are Bill Self Sr. and Margaret Self. Bill Self Sr. was a high school basketball coach in Oklahoma, while his mother, Margaret, was a former basketball player.

The surname Self is English, pointing to a medieval background. His family established the ASSISTS Foundation in 2006 to aid to support youth-focused charities.

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What Religion Does Bill Self Follow?

Bill Self is a Christian and grew up in an area in Oklahoma known for its traditional, devout beliefs. While being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, he stated, “The Lord has blessed my family and me beyond.”

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How Has Bill Self’s Background Influenced His Coaching Career?

Bill Self has admitted he opts to go by his father’s motto, “Don’t worry about the mules, just load the wagon.” This means focusing on your own job and not wasting time thinking about things you cannot control. It also signifies doing things the right way, something that reflects strongly in his basketball philosophy.

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Early on, Bill Self’s sister, Shelly Self Anderson, helped him practice basketball by teaching him how to move off screens, a key aspect of all his teams’ identity and gameplay on the court. Growing up in a devout household, Bill Self also emphasizes building strong characters within the team, and he doesn’t limit this character building to in-game aspects.

Bill Self has embodied doing things the right way throughout his coaching career. He has found himself in the midst of a storm this season, with star freshman Darryn Peterson’s personality or passion being questioned nationwide. NBA expert Stephen A. Smith even questioned the top NBA Draft prospect’s character and commitment to basketball, which directly contradicts Bill Self’s system.

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Recent revelations are pointing towards underlying conditions or warning signs behind Darryn Peterson’s actions, which vindicate the Kansas head coach’s decision to back his freshman guard. And while all these rumors keep circulating, Bill Self’s team has quietly continued to let their performances speak on the court, a reflection of Bill Self’s own character.