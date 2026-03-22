What Is Brayden Burries Ethnicity and Nationality? Exploring Arizona Wildcats Star’s Background and Religion

Brayden Burries is not the only basketball phenom in his family, far from it. BJ Burries, Brayden’s older brother, holds the state career scoring record with 3,387 points from 2016-19 at Globe High School. However, Brayden has already surpassed him by playing for Arizona, arguably the best team in the country at this time. He is touted to be a top draft pick in the 2026 NBA draft. Let’s have a look at his background, including his nationality, ethnicity and highschool history.

Where Is Brayden Burries From and What Is His Nationality?

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Brayden Burries was born on September 18, 2005. He grew up in San Bernardino, California. Naturally, Burries is American by nationality and has even been in the running for team USA. In 2023 and 2024, he attended the Junior National Team October minicamps.

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What Is Brayden Burries Ethnicity and Family Background?

Brayden Burries was born to Bobby and Hannah Burries. Bobby was a star basketball player in his time for San Bernardino Valley College and Cal State San Bernardino, where he is a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame. He even played professional basketball internationally. “That’s helped me get to the point where I’m at today,” Burries said.

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His mother, Hannah, was an elite athlete at the Merced Junior College. She also played college softball at Tennessee and basketball at Cal State San Bernardino for one year as a graduate transfer. Brayden Burries has roots in Hawaii via his mother. “Every November we go to Hawaii. I get to see some of my family that’s out there and its like this is a great time and just proud to be a Hawaiian,” Brayden has said. However, there is no public information available regarding his father’s background.

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Which High School Did Brayden Burries Attend?

Brayden Burries initially attended Riverside Polytechnic High School. He was averaging 18.2 points per game for the Bears his freshman year but had to transfer. Poly’s program was placed on probation by the CIF Southern Section for multiple rules violations. Burries transferred to Roosevelt before the ruling came down. However, both were declared ineligible to play during the 2022-23 season.

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“It was hard to leave Poly. I still have a lot of friends over there, and I talk to coach (Travis) Showalter every week,” Burries said. “When everything happened, I didn’t know what to expect. I could have gone anywhere to play, but I believe God directed me to Roosevelt. This school has welcomed me and my family with open arms. I feel truly blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

He averaged 24.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.7 steals per game as a junior. Burries was also selected to play in the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game during his senior year after averaging 29 points, nearly 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals as a senior.

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What Religion Does Brayden Burries Follow?

Brayden Burries is a Christian. He is very attached to his faith and relied on his relationship with god to guide him through his life. “First and foremost, I want to thank God. I thank him for everything he’s done for me to put me in the situation today to be able to have my announcement today here at this school in the city of the Empire,” he said while announcing his commitment to Arizona. In addition, his Twitter bio mentions, “God 1st✝️” and his Instagram bio reads, “John 13:7✝️” which is a bible verse.