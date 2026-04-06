What Is Braylon Mullins’ Net Worth in 2026? NIL Deals, Salary & Career Earnings

Braylon Mullins has quickly become a star for the UConn Huskies and a household name in college basketball. Standing 6 feet 6 inches tall, the freshman guard from Greenfield, Indiana, earned a place in March Madness history with a deep buzzer-beating three-pointer against Duke to send UConn to the 2026 Final Four. This heroics on the court has led to a massive increase in his financial value through new business opportunities.

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What is Braylon Mullins’ Net Worth in 2026?

As of early 2026, Braylon Mullins’ estimated net worth ranges between $200,000 and $500,000. While he is still at the beginning of his journey, his wealth is growing fast. Most of this money comes from his athletic performance and the fame he has gained as one of the best young players in the country.

His net worth is expected to rise even more once the current season ends. Reports suggest he is waiting until after the championship run to fully sign several new major deals. With his potential to be a top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, his overall financial value is likely to hit much higher numbers by the end of the year.

What are Braylon Mullins’ NIL Deals 2026?

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Braylon Mullins has built a strong group of brand partners during his first year at UConn. He currently works with brands like Olipop, NBA 2K, and Vuori Clothing. He also launched his own clothing line called Money Mullins, which features the date of his famous game-winning shot against Duke.

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Imago Greenfield-Central shooting guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots from the three-point line Saturday, June 22, 2024, during the Charlie Hughes Shootout Takeaways at Carmel High School. Greenfield-Central defeated Ben Davis, 60 – 58.

His latest and most creative partnership is with the pet brand Greenies. In a fun video shared on social media, Mullins and the UConn mascot, Jonathan the Husky, recreated his winning shot using a bag of dog treats. His agent currently handles all these opportunities so that Mullins can stay focused on winning a national title before cashing in on his skyrocketing popularity.

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Does Braylon Mullins Have a Salary with UConn Huskies Men’s Basketball?

In college basketball, players do not receive a traditional salary from their school. Under current rules, UConn cannot pay Braylon a regular wage or sign him to a team contract like a professional club would. Instead, his income comes entirely from NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals.

Even without a team salary, Mullins is earning a high-level income. He is currently reported to be the second-highest earner on the UConn roster, proving that top college athletes can make professional-level money through brand partnerships while still in school.

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Braylon Mullins Career Earnings

Since Braylon is a freshman, all of his career earnings have come from the 2025-26 season. His estimated earnings for this year are approximately $803,000 in USD. This total includes his brand deals, public appearances, and the revenue from his own apparel line.

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As a projected lottery pick for the next NBA Draft, these college earnings are just the start of his financial journey. If he turns professional later this year, his total career earnings will likely jump into the millions of dollars through his first pro contract. For now, he remains one of the top-paid student-athletes in the nation.