What Is Cameron Boozer’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Duke Blue Devils Star’s Family Roots

Cameron Sikandar Boozer is a college basketball player for the Duke Blue Devils in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was born on July 18, 2007. Carlos Boozer, a former Duke basketball star, Olympic gold medalist, and NBA player, is his father. Cameron has already made a name for himself as one of the best young players in college basketball, just like his father did.

Boozer played high school basketball at Christopher Columbus High School before going to Duke. He was named Gatorade National Player of the Year in both 2023 and 2025.

What Is Cameron Boozer’s Nationality?

Cameron Boozer was born on July 18, 2007, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, while his father, Carlos Boozer, was playing for the Utah Jazz. He is an American citizen since both his parents, Carlos and CeCe Boozer, are U.S. citizens.

What Is Cameron Boozer’s Ethnicity?

Cameron Boozer is of mixed race. His father, Carlos Boozer, is African-American, and his mother is also African-American.

What Religion Does Cameron Boozer Follow?

Cameron Boozer is a Christian, which is in line with the faith tradition of his family. His father, Carlos Boozer, is open about his faith and has tattoos that show the same. Cameron has played in a local Miami orchestra as a cellist, volunteering on behalf of Fellowship Church.

Where Did Cameron Boozer Go to High School?

Boozer played his high school basketball at Christopher Columbus High School in Westchester, Florida. As a sophomore, he put up standout numbers, 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and two blocks per game, and helped lead his team to a state title.

His dominance earned national recognition early. On March 22, 2023, when he was just 15, he became the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He also swept two major honors that season, being selected as Florida’s Mr. Basketball and the overall Mr. Basketball USA.

Widely viewed as a five-star prospect, Boozer was ranked among the elite players in the 2025 recruiting class, a status he shared with his twin brother. After fielding strong interest from programs such as Miami and Florida, the twins ultimately chose to continue their careers together at Duke.