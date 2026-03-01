What Is Caroline Ducharme’s Ethnicity, Religion & Nationality? Inside UConn Huskies Star’s Family Background

Caroline Ducharme is becoming well-known on one of the biggest stages in college basketball. The 22-year-old guard plays for the UConn Huskies, one of the most famous women’s college basketball programs, in the very tough Big East Conference. Ducharme is 6’2″ and has both size and skill, which makes her a real problem for defenses.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ducharme was born on November 9, 2002, in Milton, Massachusetts. She grew up in New England and went to the prestigious Noble and Greenough School for high school because of her basketball skills. After that, she went to the University of Connecticut, where she has continued to improve as a player. Her development from a Massachusetts prep star into a key contributor for the UConn machine has been a compelling journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Is Caroline Ducharme From & What Is Her Nationality?

Caroline Ducharme is an American. She was born and raised in Milton, Massachusetts, which is just south of Boston, and she is proud to be an American. She lived in the Bay State before making a name for herself at UConn.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Caroline Ducharme’s Ethnicity?

There isn’t much information about Caroline Ducharme’s specific ethnic background in her official biographies, but it’s clear that she comes from a long line of athletes. Her parents both played basketball at Williams College, and her brother and sister, Ashley and Reid, are also playing college basketball. It’s clear that the Ducharme family was built for competition, and Caroline is carrying that legacy all the way to Storrs.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

What Is Caroline Ducharme’s Religion?

Caroline Ducharme hasn’t said which religion she belongs to, but it’s clear that faith is a big part of how she lives and competes. She highlighted the importance of her faith when announcing she would medically redshirt the 2023–24 season because of head and neck injuries. Instead of showing doubt or frustration, she leaned into her beliefs and said, “My faith, my family, my UConn coaches and teammates, and my medical team guide me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Which High School Did Caroline Ducharme Attend?

Caroline Ducharme went to high school at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Massachusetts. She was the best player in Massachusetts and graduated as one of the best recruits in the class of 2021. ESPN ranked her as the 11th best recruit in her class, which made her one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.