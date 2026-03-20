What Is Cayden Boozer’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Exploring Duke Blue Devils Star’s Background and Religion

Cayden Boozer and his twin brother Cameron were conceived via IVF specifically to provide a bone marrow match for their older brother Carmani, who had sickle cell disease. Who knew these twin brothers, whose very existence was first called upon to save a life, would go on to become two of the most celebrated young basketball talents in the country? Their talent did not emerge at random.

They grew up in one of the most decorated basketball households in America. Their father, Carlos Boozer, was an NBA All-Star who played fourteen seasons in the league. Cayden’s own twin brother is now a projected top-3 NBA Draft pick. Through it all, Cayden himself has managed to carve out an identity that is entirely his own, playing alongside his brother on the Duke Blue Devils.

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Where Is Cayden Boozer From and What Is His Nationality?

Cayden Boozer was born on July 18, 2007, in Salt Lake City, Utah, where his father, Carlos Boozer, was playing for the Utah Jazz at the time. He grew up in Miami, Florida, after his family relocated following his father’s NBA career. Cayden Boozer is an American citizen. Both of his parents, Carlos and CeCe Boozer, are American citizens. And he has represented the United States internationally, winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup.

What Is Cayden Boozer’s Ethnicity and Family Background?

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Cayden Boozer is African American. Both of his parents, Carlos and CeCe Boozer, are African American, so his ethnicity is straightforward.

His father, Carlos, is perhaps the most significant figure in shaping the family’s identity. He played in the league for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls. Carlos Boozer was also a Duke basketball legend before going pro.

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Growing up with that kind of pedigree in the household meant basketball was never just a hobby. It was something Cayden actively played and learned while growing up in Utah and then Miami.

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Which High School Did Cayden Boozer Attend?

Cayden Boozer attended Christopher Columbus High School in Westchester, Florida, where he built one of the most decorated high school basketball resumes. Alongside his twin brother Cameron Boozer, he won four consecutive Florida state championships. They also won the 2025 Chipotle Nationals title, making Columbus one of the most successful high school programs in the country.

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Cayden’s individual contributions to all these achievements were equally impressive. Over his four-year career at Columbus, he averaged 14.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. He also led the Nike EYBL circuit in assists with 6.5 per game in 2024. Together with Cameron, he guided their AAU program, Nightrydas Elite, to Peach Jam championships at the 15U, 16U, and 17U levels. That made them the first team ever to sweep all three consecutive years.

By the time he committed to Duke on October 11, 2024, Cayden was a consensus five-star recruit ranked among the elite players in the 2025 class. In recognition of their outstanding contributions and achievements, Columbus High School retired the jerseys of both Cayden and his brother Cameron.

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What Religion Does Cayden Boozer Follow?

Every indication points to the fact that Cayden Boozer is a Christian, following the faith tradition of his family. His parents have been open about their Christian faith throughout their public lives, particularly during their son Carmani’s battle with sickle cell disease.

His twin brother, Cameron, has also been actively involved in community and church activities. He has volunteered on behalf of Fellowship Church, assisting with youth services and leading weekly Bible study sessions. Beyond that, he has given back academically as a peer tutor in algebra and geometry, while also performing as a cellist with a local Miami orchestra.

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While Cayden Boozer has not publicly or explicitly stated his personal religious affiliation, the strong Christian foundation within his family offers a clear indication.