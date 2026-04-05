What Is Charlisse Leger-Walker’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? All About His Family Roots and Faith

Charlisse Leger-Walker is a famous basketball player from New Zealand. She currently plays for the UCLA Bruins but became a star while playing for Washington State. She is known for being one of the best scorers in college basketball and for representing her country as the youngest player ever on their national team.

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Where is Charlisse Leger-Walker From and What is Her Nationality?

Charlisse Leger-Walker was born on September 15, 2001, in Hamilton, New Zealand. She grew up in a region called Waikato. Because she was born and raised there, her nationality is New Zealander. People from New Zealand are often called “Kiwis.”

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She started playing sports at a very young age and became a national hero quickly. When she was only 16 years old, she joined the Tall Ferns, which is the New Zealand women’s national basketball team. This made her the youngest person to ever play for that team. She has traveled all over the world to play for her country, winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

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What is Charlisse Leger-Walker’s Ethnicity and Religion?

Charlisse has a very rich cultural background. Her ethnicity is a mix of Samoan and Māori descent. The Māori are the indigenous people of New Zealand, and Samoan roots come from the Pacific Islands. This heritage is very important to her and her family. Her mother, Leanne Walker, was also a famous basketball player who played in the Olympics twice.

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When it comes to her religion, Charlisse has not talked about it much in public. However, she went to a high school called St. Peter’s School, which is an Anglican school. Anglican is a type of Christian faith. While we don’t know her exact personal beliefs, she grew up in an environment that valued Christian traditions and her own cultural roots.

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Which high school did Charlisse Leger-Walker go to?

Charlisse went to St. Peter’s School Cambridge in New Zealand. She was an amazing athlete there. She led her basketball team to four national championships during her time in high school. She was so good that she was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of her team all four years.

She didn’t just play basketball, though. She also played netball and touch rugby. In her final year of high school, she even won a national title in netball. Her success in high school helped her get a scholarship to play college basketball in the United States, where she became one of the top players in the country.

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Conclusion

Charlisse Leger-Walker is a proud New Zealander with strong Samoan and Māori roots. She comes from a family of great athletes and has worked hard to become a star on the world stage. From her early days in Waikato to her big games at UCLA, she always carries her family history and her “Kiwi” pride with her.