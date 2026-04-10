What Is Cotie McMahon’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Exploring Ole Miss Rebels Star’s Background & Religion

From a record-setting season in the SEC to a projected first-round WNBA draft pick, Cotie McMahon’s on-court dominance is clear. But the story of the person behind the player is even more compelling.

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Where Is Cotie McMahon From and What Is Her Nationality?

Cotie McMahon hails from Dayton, Ohio, and is an American. She was born in May 2004 and spent her early years in Centerville, Dayton.

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What Is Cotie McMahon’s Ethnicity and Family Background?

Cotie McMahon is African American and was born to Stacey McMahon. Stacey, her mother, has been incredibly supportive of her career path, with Cotie always citing her grandmother as a source of inspiration. Cotie’s grandmother even penned an emotional farewell note to commemorate the end of her college basketball career and her upcoming move to the WNBA.

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The Ole Miss Rebels star also views head coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin as family and has four siblings – two brothers and two sisters. The brothers take after their father, a former college football athlete, and are likely to pursue a career in the sport.

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What Religion Does Cotie McMahon Follow?

The Ole Miss Rebels senior is a devout Christian, describing herself as a ‘Child of God’. Her Instagram bio includes the phrase, ‘Those who know him, know my heart,’ a public declaration of her faith.

Cotie has admitted in interviews that her pre-game ritual includes listening to gospel music and has credited faith in God in her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

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Which High School Did Cotie McMahon Attend?

At Centerville High School, McMahon became a star for the Elks, capping her three-and-a-half seasons with 1,319 career points. Her dominance was on full display her junior year, when she averaged over 20 points per game to lead the Elks to a Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC) title.

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McMahon’s talent was so undeniable that she received her first Division I scholarship offer from Xavier in the seventh grade and graduated high school a semester early to join Ohio State. A multi-sport athlete who also competed in track and field, she was one of the top recruits in her class before ultimately committing to the Buckeyes.

Cotie McMahon spent just one year with the Ole Miss Rebels, and her 34 double-digit scoring games in a single season are a new Ole Miss record. She amassed 2,187 points in her college career, shooting over 45% while also contributing over 5 rebounds and at least 3 assists per game.

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Her college basketball career, especially her performance under Coach Yo, has helped her draft stock, with the 21-year-old projected as a strong first-round pick. Several projections see her landing in Connecticut, while WNBA franchises like Indiana and Washington can nab her within the first 10 picks.

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The Sun could give Cotie minutes in the forward role as the WNBA franchise eyes more frontcourt depth alongside the likes of Aneesah Morrow and Aaliyah Edwards. Also, her athleticism would allow Connecticut to add more fluidity on the wing, and Cotie could be in line for a more prominent role if she improves her three-point accuracy, which will help her emerge as a versatile 3-and-D option for the Sun.