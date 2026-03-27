What Is Elliot Cadeau’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? All About His Family Roots and Faith

While Elliot Cadeau makes his name on the basketball court, his story is uniquely written by a heritage that crosses oceans and cultures.

Michigan Wolverine guard Elliot Cadeau is now preparing himself for a showdown against Alabama with only one goal in mind: retribution. After making his first two three-pointers, Cadeau airballed his third and missed the next two, leading to him being subbed out of the game for good.

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We all know about his professional career; however, it is his mixed heritage that makes Cadeau’s background quite interesting and places him among a select few of basketball players. So let’s dive in and find out more about him.

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Where is Elliot Cadeau from, and What is His Nationality?

Elliot Cadeau’s ethnicity is mixed, as his father is American and his mother Swedish, making him a dual citizen. Cadeau was born in West Orange, a sleepy suburb of Essex County, New Jersey, on September 4, 2004, and is 21 years old as of March 2026. His family’s diversity makes him one of a kind in the world of college basketball.

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Elliot Cadeau’s father, James Cadeau, who is originally from Haiti, shares a passion for tennis, while his mother, Michelle Cadeau, who is originally from Malmö, Sweden, resides in West Orange, New Jersey.

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Cadeau attended Bergen Catholic (NJ) before transferring to Link Academy (MO) as a junior. He earned a five-star rating during his time at Link Academy, committing to join the Tar Heels ahead of the 2023-24 season.

After spending two seasons with the Tar Heels, he joined the Michigan Wolverines and has been working closely with the coach, Dusty May.

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What are Elliot Cadeau Ethnicity and Religion?

Although information is available about Elliot Cadeau’s ethnicity, his religion remains a mystery to many, as it is not publicly revealed. Cadeau identifies himself as American-Swedish, though, and he has decided to represent his mother’s country in international competitions.

Another unique thing about Cadeau is that he never allowed his physical adversity to stop him from achieving success. Cadeau is deaf in his right ear. He was diagnosed with congenital hearing loss at four years old.

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Yet he stays determined and strong. He stopped wearing a hearing aid as a teenager, embracing life without hearing in his right ear.

“Being deaf in one ear is normal for me,” Cadeau told Andscape.

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But his hearing wasn’t the only thing that was compromised. He lived with an eye condition that limited his ability to see out of his left eye. It was a strange condition, keratoconus, which sees the cornea get thinner and steeper while bulging into a cone-like shape. Consequently, he had to undergo surgery to treat the disease. The experience proved painful to Cadeau, who had lived all of his life with 20/20 vision before its onset.

Which high school did Elliot Cadeau go to?

Elliot Cadeau attended two high schools: Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, and later Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, where he finished his prep career before moving on to college basketball.

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At Bergen Catholic, he quickly established himself as one of the top point guards in the country, gaining recognition for his court vision and leadership.

In his 9 games for Bergen, he scored 102 pts with 41 rebounds and 38 assists. Thanks to his excellent display, he got a reputation as a five-star recruit.

For his senior year, Cadeau transferred to Link Academy, a powerhouse program known for producing elite Division I talent. This was where he competed against the top national prospects, which smoothed his college transition.

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At Link, he played for Coach Bill Armstrong and won multiple accolades. He led his team to a GEICO Nationals championship, setting a tournament record with 29 assists in three games. In the finals, he faced off against future UNC teammate Zayden High’s team.

While his unique heritage provides a compelling backstory, Cadeau’s relentless drive to overcome physical adversity truly defines his pursuit of basketball greatness. Many would have succumbed had they had to battle the physical issues he has been through, but the Michigan player is unbothered and is relentless in the pursuit of basketball greatness.