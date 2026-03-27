What Is Fred Hoiberg’s Net Worth in 2026? Nebraska Head Coach Contract & Salary

The Nebraska Cornhuskers finished their 2025-26 regular season with a 26-5 record, matching the highest win total in their history. They opened the season with an undefeated 20-game winning streak, reached their highest-ever ranking in the AP Top 25 poll, and secured their highest-ever seed in the conference tournament. Behind all these record-breaking achievements is Fred Hoiberg.

Of course, Nebraska wanted more of it. They moved quickly and had him put pen to paper for a contract extension immediately. And Hoiberg more than deserved it. Since taking over in 2019, he has completely transformed the program. He led Nebraska to three consecutive 20-win seasons for the first time in program history, delivered their first NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade, and guided them to the 2024 Diamond Head Classic title, the program’s first neutral-site tournament win in nearly 25 years.

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Fred Hoiberg is worth every penny of that new deal, and more. In sports, performance brings the really juicy checks, and Fred Hoiberg is a living example of that.

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What is Fred Hoiberg’s Net Worth in 2026?

Fred Hoiberg’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be in the range of $9 million to $12 million. That figure is a result of decades of earnings from his NBA playing career, coaching contracts, and his recent high-value extension at Nebraska.

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In other words, he built a large portion of that wealth steadily over time. Before becoming a coach, Hoiberg spent 10 seasons in the NBA, playing for teams like the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Minnesota Timberwolves. While he wasn’t among the league’s highest-paid stars, he had a pretty solid career as a reliable role player and elite three-point shooter. Over that decade, he earned approximately $10 million in cumulative salary, which laid the financial foundation for his current net worth.

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Where Hoiberg’s wealth, however, really accelerated is in coaching. At Iowa State, he earned multi-million-dollar annual salaries that eventually exceeded $2 million. In 2015, he signed a 5-year, $25 million deal as head coach of the Chicago Bulls in the NBA. And at Nebraska, his compensation evolved alongside the program’s growth. While his initial contract in 2019 averaged around $3.5 million annually, his consistent success led to a 2024 extension that pushed his salary to $4.35 million.

Imago Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Now, with his latest extension, his earnings have taken another leap, reaching around $5 million per year. This will also rise toward $5.5 million at the end of the deal, excluding bonuses and performance-based incentives.

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What Is Fred Hoiberg’s Salary at Nebraska?

As of 2026, Fred Hoiberg is earning $5 million per year as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball, following his latest contract extension. That figure will increase by $100,000 annually, reaching $5.5 million by the end of the deal.

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On top of his base salary, the contract includes performance-based incentives, meaning his total annual earnings can climb even higher based on achievements such as conference titles and NCAA Tournament success. For example, he gets $100,000 for winning the Big Ten regular-season title, and $150,000 for winning the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Before this new extension, Hoiberg was earning approximately $4.35 million during the 2025-26 season. Under his prior deal, signed in 2024, Nebraska structured his salary to increase gradually, raising it to $4.45 million in the 2026/27 season, $4.55 million the following year, and $4.65 million after that. So while he was already on an upward financial trajectory, the 2026 extension significantly accelerated his earnings.

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And that acceleration was more than deserved. Hoiberg’s new deal came immediately after one of the greatest seasons in Nebraska basketball history. The team matched a program record with 26 wins, set a school-best with 15 Big Ten wins, earned a top national ranking, and earned a top seed in the conference tournament.

Even beyond just one season, this extension rewards a broader transformation. Since taking over in 2019, Hoiberg has built Nebraska into a consistent 20+ win program, returned the team to the NCAA Tournament after years of absence, and established the Cornhuskers as a legitimate contender in the Big Ten Conference.

In simple terms, Nebraska is paying for the impressive results over the years. They’re also paying for the sustained progress and future potential.

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What Is Fred Hoiberg’s Contract with Nebraska?

Fred Hoiberg’s Nebraska contract, which he signed on March 9, 2026, runs till the 2031-32 season. As mentioned earlier, the extension was a direct response to one of the greatest seasons in program history. At the time of the extension, the Cornhuskers had just recorded 26 wins. They also set a program record with 15 Big Ten victories, and climbed to their highest-ever national ranking.

In simple terms, Nebraska didn’t want to risk losing the architect of that success, so they locked him in. The contract starts with a base annual salary of $5 million, which increases each year gradually. It also includes incentives tied to conference titles and NCAA Tournament success, as well as a retention bonus tied to remaining with the program over time.

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One of the most important elements of Hoiberg’s contract is the buyout clause, which protects Nebraska if another program or team tries to lure him away. If Hoiberg leaves for another job, Nebraska would receive an $8 million buyout. This figure makes it expensive for other teams to poach him and shows Nebraska’s intent to keep him long-term.

Fred Hoiberg’s Career Earnings

Fred Hoiberg’s total career earnings stem from three major phases. These include his time as an NBA player, his transition to NBA coaching, and his long-term earnings in college basketball.

Fred Hoiberg spent 10 seasons in the NBA (1995–2005). He played for the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Over that span, he earned just over $10.4 million in total salary. While that figure may seem modest compared to today’s NBA contracts, it was a solid return for a role player in that era. More importantly, it gave Hoiberg a strong financial base early in his career.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Hoiberg’s biggest single payday came when he transitioned into coaching at the professional level. In 2015, he signed a 5-year contract worth approximately $25 million with the Chicago Bulls. Even after his sack in 2018, the deal, which was with a full guarantee, meant that he still received the bulk, if not all, of that money.

Hoiberg’s college coaching earnings have been another major contributor. At Iowa State, he earned between $800,000 and $2.6 million annually over five seasons, totaling roughly $8.5 million. His original Nebraska deal (2019) was worth $25 million over 7 years. It started at $2.5 million annually and rose to $3.5 million. By the 2025-26 season, his salary had increased to about $4.35 million per year.

Following his 2026 extension, his pay jumped to $5 million annually, rising to $5.5 million. When you combine his Nebraska earnings from 2019 through the early years of this new extension, he has already made well over $25-30 million from the program. And that figure will continue to rise as the contract progresses.

So, between his NBA playing career (around $10.4 million), his stint as an NBA coach with the Chicago Bulls (roughly $25 million), plus his college coaching tenures with Iowa State and Nebraska (estimated $35–45 million), Hoiberg has earned approximately $70–80 million in total.