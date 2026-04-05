What Is Gianna Kneepkens’ Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? All About His Family Roots and Faith

Gianna Kneepkens has been straight fire lately, dropping a game-high 26 points to power UCLA past Minnesota 80-56 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Championship. The 6-foot sharpshooter lit up the Sacramento regional with her deep range, helping the Bruins advance. Fresh off transferring from Utah, where she led the nation in threes as a junior, this grad student is turning heads in the Big Ten, eyeing a title run with her ice-cold shooting.

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Where is Gianna Kneepkens From And What is Her Nationality?

Gianna’s pure Midwest through and through from Duluth, Minnesota, born March 4, 2003, so she’s 23 now. That’s Lake Superior country, cold winds and tough hoops, where she grew up hooping against her five older brothers in the driveway. Born and raised in Duluth, that small-town grit shaped her into a baller.

Imago Mandatory Credits: Caren Nicdao/UCLA Athletics

Nationality? All-American, 100%. U.S. citizen repping the red, white, and blue, even suited up for USA Basketball in FIBA youth stuff. No international flavor; she’s USA Basketball’s guard, from her hometown of Duluth, Minnesota, standing tall at 6-0. Family’s Donald and Betsy Kneepkens were solid folks who kept her grounded amid the hype.

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What is Gianna Kneepkens’ Ethnicity And Religion?

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Ethnicity-wise, Gianna’s Caucasian, from that classic American family stock, nothing flashy publicized, just hardworking Midwest roots with parents Donald and Betsy. The Kneepkens clan emphasizes discipline over drama, creating a home buzzing with basketball and values that fueled her 3,704 high school points.

Faith? She’s a devout Catholic, no doubt, and went to Catholic schools like Holy Rosary and Stella Maris Academy. In a Stella Maris feature, she dropped this gem: “I love basketball, but I love the Lord more; as I was blessed to travel around the country to play, I always made it a priority to attend Mass. At times, that meant I was late or missed a warm-up because I knew all of this would not have been possible without God.” Pure heart. Even in a Utah interview, she said her faith’s “I guess I missed out on some social events for workouts or studying.” But, when it came to things like being a Camp Survive Counselor or attending Tobit (a Theology of the Body Weekend Retreat), I knew where my priorities needed to be, and I made a point to attend.” Keeps her steady through transfers and tourneys.

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Which high school did Gianna Kneepkens go to?

Gianna balled out at Duluth Marshall School (aka Marshall HS) in Duluth, Minnesota, starting varsity in eighth grade, no joke. Turned it into her kingdom, leading the Hilltoppers to back-to-back state tourneys. Senior year? Led the nation at 43.1 points per game, grabbed 13.4 boards, 5.9 assists, and 5.7 steals, and finished with 3,704 career points, fourth all-time in Minnesota then.

Her finale? 67 points, state record. Earned Ms. Basketball finalist and Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year, like Paige Bueckers the year before. Four-star recruit, but that Catholic school base (Holy Rosary grade school too) layered in faith and toughness. Brothers didn’t go easy; driveway wars made her sniper tough.

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Gianna’s rise from Duluth’s driveway to UCLA’s spotlight shows family and faith as her anchors. Youngest of six, she scrapped with bros for every bucket, parents cheering quietly. That Catholic foundation? It’s her edge, prioritizing Mass over warmups. Now a grad transfer dropping over 20 bombs, she’s WNBA-bound talk.

Gianna and UCLA are rolling into the Elite Eight after that Minnesota clinic. Next up, probably a showdown with top seeds like South Carolina or whoever survives. The NCAA tournament heats up fast; expect her threes to rain in the semis if they push. Postseason, she’s draft chatter for the 2026 WNBA, first-round buzz as a pure shooter. Big Ten slate next fall? Locked grad year, chasing natty. With her faith fueling the fire, Bruins faithful, get ready for more magic.