What Is Grace Knox’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Her Family Roots and Background

Essentials Inside The Story Grace Knox is bringing a brand of chaos and energy that LSU fans didn't know they were missing

Turning down multiple program offers wasn't a gamble, it was a calculated move toward the perfect system

After surviving setbacks and silence, her arrival in Baton Rouge feels like the start of something loud

LSU’s latest weapon doesn’t just play basketball; she attacks it. Hailing from Nevada, Las Vegas, 6’2″ forward Grace Knox has brought a relentless energy to the Tigers that’s already making waves in her college career. For a top-10 prospect in the nation, turning down offers from USC, Texas, and Tennessee is a statement. For Knox, choosing LSU was about more than just a lucrative deal; it was about finding the perfect fit for her high-energy, board-crashing style of play.

Knox is versatile in her approach and profits from scoring from both inside and out, and controlling the boards while being a fireball of energy. That energy is something that the Tigers fans have witnessed firsthand when she has stepped onto the court, posting impressive numbers: 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 68.6 FG%.

Where is Grace Knox from, and what is Grace Knox’s nationality?

Grace Knox was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 12th, and she is an American national. Right from her high-school years, she had shown she had tremendous potential to excel in the game. She went to Etiwanda High School and had a standout career -17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Even as a senior, her game stayed clutch as she maintained double-double averages while adding around four blocks per contest.

During Knox’s freshman year, she led the team to the NIAA 5A semifinals. Her sophomore year went up like a puff of smoke, battling a back injury that did not heal, causing her to miss out on the season.

She came back strong in her junior and senior years, earning McDonald’s All-American honors and leading her team to back-to-back state titles. Her dominant performance, averaging 17.2 PPG, 11.9 RPG, and roughly 4 BPG, more than made up for the lost time. The numbers give you the gist of why 40 Division I programs were desperate to have her before she finally came over to LSU.

“I felt like Coach Mulkey’s coaching style is going to be good for me. … Everything felt right on my visit, and I feel like I fit their style of play,” was what Knox said was the main reason behind her joining the Louisiana side.

What is Grace Knox’s ethnicity?

Grace Knox’s ethnicity has not been revealed, so that’s a bit of a secret at this point. As her parents choose to stay out of the public eye, very little information has been available about the player, though her family is very supportive of their daughter.

Her family was her anchor during troubled times, especially when dealing with the back injury that became a major hurdle in her career. She received unwavering encouragement during rehabilitation, using her college dreams as motivation. Even from the sidelines, she honed her game mentally and physically, which made her the player that she is today.

A Las Vegas native through and through, Knox’s identity remains tied to her hometown, which is still listed in her official LSU bio. She can also take pride in what the Las Vegas Aces are doing right now – winning championships and producing stars like A’ja Wilson, whom she can take inspiration from as she climbs the rungs of NCAA stardom.

What is Grace Knox’s religion?

Though Grace Knox went to a Christian school, which would suggest a Christian upbringing, there is no evidence as to which religion she follows. She grew up in a big family and was the oldest of eight siblings, which meant she learned responsibility and teamwork early on.

During one of her 2021 interviews, she shared how her large family came with great benefits – noting there was always someone to hang out with – even during quarantine.

She also developed a passion for sports, but surprisingly enough, the love she harnessed was not for basketball but the NFL. However, when that changed to basketball later on, her father stepped in as a key mentor, helping her seriously develop her skills on the court. This could be attributed to one of the key changes that seriously helped her transition from Nevada hoops to Etiwanda High School in California for greater exposure. That surely paid its dues.

“Her tenacity on the boards, combined with her all‑around skill set, creates a tough matchup,” was what Kim Mulkey had to say about her. And with a rebound stat of 5.8 for a freshman, you can’t argue with that.

Grace Knox’s journey is stitched with grit and growth that has brought her a long way away from home. From Spring Valley gym floors to California championships, from recovering through injury to national acclaim, she arrives at LSU to show you what Las Vegas basketball is all about. Under Kim Mulkey’s expert supervision, she is chasing an NCAA title in her freshman year, and considering the team is on a 14-0 run, an NCAA title is a very real possibility.