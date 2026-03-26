What is Jazzy Davidson’s Net Worth, NIL Deal, and Salary in 2026

Looking at Jazzy Davidson’s net worth, it’s clear she’s already turning heads both on and off the court. Even before stepping into college basketball, she’s scored major brand deals and built a reputation as one of the brightest young talents in the game.

From high school dominance to international gold medals, every step has added to her growing profile and her earning potential. Curious how a rising star is cashing in on talent, exposure, and smart partnerships? Let’s break down Jazzy Davidson’s net worth and see what makes her one of the most talked-about young athletes today.

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What is Jazzy Davidson’s Net Worth?

Jazzy Davidson’s net worth isn’t publicly available yet, but she’s already making money through NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals. The biggest highlight so far is her multi-year shoe deal with Nike, though the exact figures haven’t been revealed.

In simple terms, her net worth is likely in the low six-figure range, roughly between $100,000 and $300,000. That’s impressive for a high school athlete still early in her journey. With her growing popularity and college career ahead, this number is only expected to rise as more brands and opportunities come her way.

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Jazzy Davidson’s NIL Deal Breakdown

Jazzy Davidson is already making smart moves off the court, and her NIL journey reflects just how highly she’s valued as a rising star. Even before starting her college career, she signed a multi-year deal with Nike in 2024, which instantly set her apart from most players her age. Very few high school athletes secure long-term partnerships with a global brand this early, highlighting the confidence placed in her potential.

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While the exact financial details haven’t been publicly disclosed, the deal likely includes a mix of compensation, performance-based incentives, and exclusive access to Nike gear. More than just the money, this partnership is about long-term growth, giving her early visibility and positioning her for bigger endorsement opportunities as her college basketball journey begins.

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What are Jazzy Davidson’s Career Earnings

Jazzy Davidson’s career earnings are still just getting started. Since she’s played at the high school level and for Team USA, she hasn’t earned a salary from those teams, as they’re focused on development rather than pay. Her real income begins with NIL deals, including a multi-year partnership with Nike.

While the exact amount isn’t public, that deal forms the core of her current earnings. At the college level with USC, players also don’t receive salaries, so for now, her income mainly comes from endorsements, with much bigger opportunities likely ahead.

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Jazzy Davidson’s College and Professional Career

Jazzy Davidson has already made waves long before her college career officially begins. At Clackamas High School, she stood out as a versatile guard, known for her scoring, playmaking, and leadership, earning national attention and solidifying her spot among the top recruits in the country.

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She’s now headed to USC, joining a strong program where she’s expected to make an immediate impact. Fans and analysts alike are excited to see how she translates her high school dominance to the college level, contributing across scoring, defense, and playmaking.

On the international stage, Davidson has represented USA Basketball at the U18 and U19 levels, winning gold medals and showing she can perform against top global competition. While her professional career hasn’t started yet, her rapid rise and growing brand presence suggest she’s on track for big things both on and off the court.

Bottom line? Jazzy Davidson is proving that talent and strategy go hand in hand. With her NIL deals, growing brand presence, and a college career about to take off, her journey is just getting started. Whether you’re tracking rising stars or curious about how athletes turn skill into opportunity, Jazzy Davidson’s story is one to watch. Her net worth is only the beginning of what promises to be an impressive career.