What is JuJu Watkins’s Net Worth, NIL Deal, and Salary in 2026

You won’t believe the moves she’s making both on and off the court. From shattering scoring records to landing groundbreaking deals, her journey is redefining what it means to be a college athlete. With brands lining up and historic collaborations under her belt, her financial footprint is growing as fast as her highlight reels. Let’s break down JuJu Watkins’ net worth and see how this rising star is turning talent into a serious opportunity.

What is JuJu Watkins’s Net Worth?

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JuJu Watkins’s net worth is estimated to be around $750,000 to $1 million as of 2025, and most of it comes from her name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals rather than a traditional salary. She’s partnered with big brands like Nike, Gatorade, and Mondelez, and her endorsements stretch across sports gear, cosmetics, and snacks.

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Beyond the money, her social media presence and marketability make her one of the most talked-about college athletes right now. As she continues to dominate on the court and land new deals, her net worth is only expected to grow.

JuJu Watkins’s Nil Deal Breakdown

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JuJu Watkins has quickly become a powerhouse in the college sports marketing world. Her name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals cover everything from sportswear to travel and lifestyle brands. These deals make her one of the most marketable athletes in women’s basketball.

Her Nike deal is a multiyear, signature-level partnership that includes shoes, apparel, and global promotion, highlighting her status as a top-tier player. She also works with Gatorade, appearing in national campaigns and using her social media influence to boost brand visibility. Other collaborations, such as those with United Airlines and Fanatics, are often tied to major events like March Madness.

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Most contracts are multi-year with performance incentives, social media clauses, and merchandising rights. Some are exclusive, while others let her work with multiple brands at once, bringing her NIL value close to $1 million.

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What are JuJu Watkins’s Career Earnings

JuJu Watkins has turned her on-court talent into serious earnings off the court. Since joining USC, she has signed multiple high-profile NIL deals with brands such as Nike, Gatorade, and Fanatics, as well as collaborations tied to major events like March Madness. These deals include multiyear contracts, performance bonuses, and social media promotions. These deals make her career earnings an estimated amount of $750,000 to $1 million.

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JuJu Watkins’s College and Professional Career

JuJu Watkins arrived at the University of Southern California as a five-star recruit. She quickly became one of women’s college basketball’s most exciting players. She averaged over 27 points per game as a freshman and earned All-American honours. And helped USC compete for top NCAA seeds. Even a torn ACL couldn’t overshadow her rise, as she set records and won conference awards, cementing her status as one of the nation’s elite.

Off the court, Watkins has redefined what’s possible for college athletes. She signed top NIL deals with Nike, Gatorade, and Funko, ranking among the highest-valued players. In 2026, she made history by co-designing a Nike LeBron NXXT Gen sneaker, becoming the first college athlete to join LeBron James’s platform, a landmark collaboration showing her influence both in sports and culture.

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From record-breaking performances to historic sneaker collaborations, she’s proving that talent and business savvy go hand in hand. Every point, every deal, and every milestone adds to the story of her unstoppable rise. JuJu Watkins’ net worth isn’t just a number; it’s a glimpse into the future of an athlete shaping the game and the culture around it. Keep watching; this is only the beginning.