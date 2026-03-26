What Is Kevin Young’s Net Worth in 2025 – Salary With BYU Cougars and Career Earnings

Kevin Young built his career step by step, never chasing shortcuts or quick fame. From small gyms to NBA sidelines, he learned through experience and persistence. Now leading the BYU Cougars, his journey reflects years of steady growth and belief.

What is Kevin Young’s Net Worth?

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Kevin Young’s net worth is currently estimated at $5 million to $8 million. That number isn’t officially confirmed, but it fits his long coaching career trajectory. His biggest financial jump came after he recently signed with BYU as head coach. Before that deal, he earned a steady income working across NBA assistant coaching roles. His time with the Phoenix Suns significantly boosted his financial standing over recent years. He was reportedly among the highest-paid assistant coaches in the entire league.

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Then came the major contract with BYU, changing everything financially overnight. A reported seven-year, $30 million deal pushed his yearly earnings above $4 million. That’s a massive shift from earlier coaching salaries in development leagues and assistant roles. His income also reflects years spent in the NBA G League, where salaries remain modest. Still, those years built his reputation, leading to bigger opportunities later on. Kevin didn’t earn big money early, but he stayed consistent throughout his career.

Beyond salary, he may earn through bonuses tied to team performance and tournament success. While not flashy with endorsements, his financial growth steadily matches his rising coaching profile. Overall, his net worth reflects patience, timing, and the eventual landing of a high-value leadership role.

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Kevin Young’s Contract Breakdown

Kevin Young recently signed a reported seven-year, $30 million contract with BYU. That deal averages roughly $4.3 million annually, quickly placing him among the top college coaches. It also signals BYU’s aggressive push into high-level college basketball competition now.

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The contract likely includes performance bonuses tied to tournament success and rankings. While exact incentives remain private, typical deals include NCAA tournament milestones and championships. His value could increase further if BYU consistently competes deep into March Madness.

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Yearly breakdown projections show gradual salary increases across the contract duration period. Early years likely sit near $4 million, rising toward $5 million later. That structure rewards long-term success while maintaining financial flexibility for the program. Future projections suggest possible extensions if Young builds a consistent winning culture there. If results follow, his contract could be renegotiated into even higher tiers soon.

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What is Kevin Young’s Salary?

Kevin Young currently earns around $4.3 million annually as BYU’s head coach. That figure comes directly from his reported seven-year $30 million agreement recently signed. It places him among higher-paid coaches outside traditional powerhouse basketball programs today.

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His salary includes base pay along with incentives tied to team success. Bonuses may include NCAA tournament appearances, conference titles, and deep postseason runs. These incentives can significantly increase his yearly earnings depending on performance outcomes. Earlier in his career, his salary was far lower during assistant coaching roles.

Later, with the Phoenix Suns, he reportedly earned around $2 million annually. That made him one of the highest-paid assistants before moving to college coaching.

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Here’s a simplified breakdown of his recent salary structure:

BYU Cougars 2024 $4.0M Performance-based BYU Cougars 2025 $4.2M Tournament bonuses BYU Cougars 2026 $4.3M Title incentives BYU Cougars 2027 $4.5M Deep run bonuses BYU Cougars 2028 $4.8M Championship bonuses

This table reflects projected increases based on typical coaching contract structures today.

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Kevin Young’s Career Earnings

Kevin Young’s career earnings didn’t start big, but they grew steadily over time. Early coaching roles paid modestly, especially during his time in development leagues. His first head coaching role came with limited financial rewards but valuable experience.

During his time with the Utah Flash, salaries remained relatively low by NBA standards. Even as head coach, earnings likely stayed under $200,000 annually then. Still, those years built credibility and leadership experience. His move into NBA assistant coaching changed his financial trajectory significantly. With the Philadelphia 76ers, his salary likely crossed into mid-six figures annually. That marked his first real jump into higher earnings territory.

Later, with the Phoenix Suns, his salary reportedly reached around $2 million yearly. That placed him among the league’s elite assistant coaches in terms of pay. Over several seasons, that alone added millions to his total earnings. Now, his BYU contract forms the largest portion of his career income.

With $30 million over seven years, it dwarfs his combined earlier earnings. Overall, his career earnings likely exceed $20 million when combining all roles.

Kevin Young’s College and Professional Career

Kevin Young at Clayton State University built his playing foundation as a guard. Before that, he played at Middle Georgia College, where he developed core skills early. He wasn’t a superstar, but he understood the game deeply. His coaching career started incredibly young, with him taking a head coaching role early on. He later worked as an assistant coach for the Utah Valley Wolverines. That role helped him transition into structured coaching systems and player development.

In the NBA G League, he became known for effectively developing players. Later, he joined the Phoenix Suns and helped them reach the NBA Finals. His reputation grew as a strategist and communicator across locker rooms. Now at BYU, he’s building something bigger than just wins. His focus remains on culture, development, and long-term program success.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Kevin Young’s Brand Endorsements

Kevin Young isn’t widely known for major commercial endorsements or public sponsorship deals. Unlike players, coaches typically earn less through brand partnerships and public campaigns. His focus has remained on coaching rather than building a commercial personal brand.

However, his association with organizations like Management Leadership for Tomorrow connects him to leadership-driven initiatives. These aren’t endorsements in a traditional sense but reflect his professional alignment.

Here’s a simple overview of his known associations:

Phoenix Suns Coaching Role 2020 BYU Cougars Head Coach Role 2024 Management Leadership for Tomorrow Leadership Network Ongoing

While not endorsement-heavy, his profile could attract partnerships in the future. Success at BYU may open doors to brand collaborations later.

Kevin Young’s House and Cars

Kevin Young owns a luxury home in Paradise Valley, showcasing his financial growth. The property spans over 7,300 square feet with modern architectural design elements. It includes multiple bedrooms, glass walls, and views of nearby Camelback Mountain. The house also features a private theater, wellness space, and guest accommodations. It reflects comfort without unnecessary extravagance, fitting his personality and lifestyle well.

He also owns a customized 1970 Ford Torino, a rare collector’s piece. The car includes a powerful Cobra Jet engine and restored original components. He modified it carefully, balancing performance with its classic factory appearance. His car reflects personality more than status, built for enjoyment over show. Together, his home and vehicle highlight a grounded yet rewarding lifestyle.

Kevin Young’s story isn’t about overnight success or instant recognition in coaching. It’s built on years of steady growth, learning, and calculated career moves. From small roles to leading BYU, his journey reflects patience paying off fully.