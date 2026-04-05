What Is Lauren Betts’ Net Worth in 2026? NIL Deals, Salary & Career Earnings

Lauren Betts is a dominant center for the UCLA Bruins and one of the most famous faces in women’s college basketball. Standing 6 feet 7 inches tall, she was a former top recruit who has lived up to the hype on the court. In the modern era of college sports, her financial success is becoming just as impressive as her play in the paint.

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What is Lauren Betts’ Net Worth in 2026?

As of early 2026, Lauren Betts does not have a publicly confirmed net worth. Because she is a college athlete, her financial information stays private. However, sports analysts suggest her value is rising fast due to her massive reach in the Los Angeles market.

While a specific total is not in public records, it is clear that she is building a strong financial base. Top-tier athletes at UCLA have been known to earn over $10,000 for a single brand deal. With her long list of partners and her status as a projected top pick for the 2026 WNBA Draft, she is already positioned as a high-earner in the sports world.

What are Lauren Betts’s NIL Deals as of 2026?

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Lauren Betts has built a very diverse group of brand partners. Since moving from Stanford to UCLA, she has used the big-city spotlight to sign deals with major companies in sports, tech, and even fashion. Her most recent and notable brand partnership is with Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 professional basketball league. She signed this deal in July 2025 alongside other college stars.

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Imago Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) heads to the bench during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Her other major partners include Under Armour, as she was chosen as a key member of their 2025 college class. She also serves as an ambassador for C4 Energy drink, especially during the high-visibility window of the NCAA Tournament. In the tech space, she has a partnership with JLab for audio gear like headphones. She even signed with Grandeur Models, a unique deal that allowed her to explore professional modeling outside of her basketball jersey. To manage all these big deals, she is represented by WME Sports, one of the most powerful talent agencies in the world.

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Does Lauren Betts Have a Salary in College Basketball?

In college basketball, players do not receive a traditional salary. Under current rules, schools cannot pay players a yearly wage like a pro team would. Instead, Lauren earns her money through NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals. This means companies pay her directly to use her face or name in advertisements and social media posts.

However, a big payday is coming soon. In the WNBA, new rules starting in 2026 mean that a top draft pick could earn a starting salary between $436,000 and $500,000 in their first year. This is a huge increase from previous years and will officially give her a professional salary once she joins the league.

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Lauren Betts Career Earnings

Since her career earnings currently come entirely from NIL deals, the exact total is not public. However, looking at her status as an elite athlete with many major brand partners, it is estimated that her career earnings through 2026 have reached several hundred thousand dollars in USD.

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Some estimates suggest that high-profile college stars with similar reach can earn between $250,000 and $500,000 annually in NIL income. When you combine her past years of growth at UCLA with her upcoming WNBA rookie contract—which could be worth over $2.2 million over four years—Lauren Betts is on track to become one of the wealthiest young players in the sport.