What Are Maddy McDaniel’s NIL Deals in 2025 – Earning With the South Carolina Gamecocks

Maddy McDaniel, the sophomore guard for the South Carolina Gamecocks, has rapidly become one of the most recognizable faces in the new era of collegiate athletics. As a former top-12 national recruit and a McDonald’s All-American, she entered the University of South Carolina in 2024 to build her career under Hall of Fame coach Dawn Staley. However, despite recent challenges, including a brief suspension in late 2025, her earning potential remains a growing point of interest.

Maddy McDaniel’s Contract Breakdown

Unlike professional athletes, college players do not sign a traditional salary-based contract with their schools. Instead, their “contract” is structured around a four-year athletic scholarship, combined with NIL agreements permitted under NCAA rules.

While it’s not publicly disclosed if McDaniel is on a full scholarship that covers tuition, housing, meals, academic support, and performance-related resources or not, if she is, it can be valued at approximately $45,000 to $60,000 annually. This scholarship remains active as long as she maintains eligibility and roster status.

From a long-term perspective, from a high school prospect with NIL potential to a collegiate athlete in one of the strongest NIL ecosystems in women’s basketball, her future earnings will depend on her performance, team success, and her following, especially if she remains with the Gamecocks through her senior season.

Maddy McDaniel’s Salary / What Is Maddy McDaniel’s Salary?

College Players do not receive a “salary” in the professional sense. However, their total compensation can be understood through scholarship value and NIL-related payments, including collective-based distributions where applicable.

In 2025, South Carolina athletes will benefit from one of the most organized NIL infrastructures in the country. While the exact figures tied to McDaniel’s individual arrangements are not publicly disclosed, her compensation will typically consist of scholarship value plus NIL earnings tied to licensing, appearances, and collective initiatives.

Estimated Compensation Breakdown

South Carolina Gamecocks 2024–25 Not publicly disclosed Not publicly disclosed South Carolina Gamecocks 2025–26 Not publicly disclosed Not publicly disclosed

While individual athlete earnings are not normally disclosed, South Carolina does sell officially licensed Maddy McDaniel jerseys on their website at $35 per unit, an example of how her name and likeness are being monetized within the program’s NIL framework. However, the exact percentage of revenue McDaniel receives from jersey sales has not been made public.

Maddy McDaniel’s NIL Deal Net Worth

Maddy McDaniel’s NIL deal net worth has not been publicly revealed, and neither McDaniel nor South Carolina has confirmed any specific valuation. As a result, exact dollar amounts remain undisclosed.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

What is clear, however, is that McDaniel operates within a high-value NIL environment. Her national recruiting pedigree, association with the Gamecocks brand, and exposure through televised games and postseason play all contribute to her marketability. South Carolina’s NIL ecosystem, anchored by its official collective, allows players to participate in licensed merchandise, community appearances, and promotional campaigns. Her involvement in such initiatives contributes to her overall NIL profile, even if financial terms remain private.

Maddy McDaniel’s Top NIL Sponsors

Her NIL activity is currently centered around licensed merchandise and collectibles, rather than publicly disclosed individual endorsement contracts.

Athlete’s Thread

McDaniel is featured through Athlete’s Thread’s officially licensed South Carolina storefront, where merchandise bearing her name and number is available to fans. The listed products range from $29.99 to $109.99, depending on the item. Athlete’s Thread operates under a group licensing model, meaning athletes receive compensation tied to licensed merchandise sales rather than negotiating individual production or retail agreements. Specific revenue figures from these sales are not publicly disclosed.

Topps (Fanatics)

She has also appeared in officially licensed trading cards released by Topps, following her selection as a McDonald’s All-American. These releases are part of Topps’ standard NIL licensing framework for elite high school prospects. Trading card agreements typically involve one-time licensing arrangements, and there is no public confirmation of ongoing individual endorsement contracts tied to these releases.

At this time, no publicly available information confirms McDaniel holding separate, standalone endorsement deals outside of licensed merchandise and collectible partnerships. As with most college athletes, the financial terms and structure of any NIL-related compensation remain undisclosed.

As she keeps making a name for herself as a sophomore, averaging 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game under coach Staley, her off-court value is expected to grow alongside her role with the Gamecocks. While her exact earnings and NIL deal values are not publicly disclosed, her position within a premier program ensures continued visibility and opportunity.