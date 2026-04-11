What Is Marta Suarez’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Exploring TCU Horned Frogs Star’s Background & Religion

Moving to a different country and continent to pursue her dreams, dealing with an ailing parent during a season, and even battling her long-term injuries, Marta Suarez has faced it all in her young basketball journey.

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A trailblazer for aspiring basketball players from her region, the 23-year-old became the first Spanish TCU recruit. But what makes Marta the player and person she is?

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Where Is Marta Suarez From and What Is Her Nationality?

Marta Suarez Rodriguez hails from Oviedo, Spain, and is a Spanish national. She was born in May 2002 in Asturias. Despite her early interest in soccer, the local terrain forced her to choose an indoor sport, and the stories of NBA legends inspired her to focus on making it in basketball when she was 7.

She first moved to Barcelona to pursue her basketball dream, ultimately moving to the United States in 2020. She currently lives in Fort Worth, Texas, but could be set for a move, depending on where she ends up in the WNBA Draft.

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What Is Marta Suarez’s Ethnicity and Family Background?

The TCU Horned Frogs star has Spanish ethnicity and was born to Maximino Suarez Diaz and Marisa Rodriguez Marina. Her father, lovingly known as ‘Papa Maxi,’ was a huge motivator behind her basketball career.

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Marta grew up on a farm, which helped her build a strong work ethic and a grounded outlook on life. Her parents have been massively supportive of her basketball journey, and regularly fly in from Spain to attend her games. Marta credits her parents’ presence and proximity as a big help in handling the rigors and pressure that come with playing college basketball at a high level.

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What Religion Does Marta Suarez Follow?

While Marta Suarez has not publicly acknowledged her religion, she has always credited faith as an anchor in life, especially while going through the journey of moving to a new country, and the challenges that came along the way, with her long-term injuries and her mother’s battle with cancer.

She hails from Oviedo, a region deeply rooted in Catholic traditions. Her stay at TCU has also solidified her belief system, placing faith at the heart of her life at Texas Christian University.

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Which High School Did Marta Suarez Attend?

Marta Suarez spent her high school years at the Joachim Blume Institute in Barcelona. While she graduated in 2020, she spent her last year playing for Segle XXI Barcelona, a team in the second division of Spanish basketball. She was a starter for the team and departed as its leader in both points and rebounding.

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She also played a key role in Spain’s bronze medal at the FIBA Under-16 European Championship in 2018, featuring regularly at the Under-19 FIBA World Cup in 2021.

While Marta had a quiet start to her college basketball career, her scoring and rebounding efficiency have come to the fore in the last two years, even more so at TCU.

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Her breakout 2025-26 campaign cemented her draft stock, as she averaged 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting over 37% from deep to lead the Horned Frogs to a Big 12 title before dominating the NCAA Tournament alongside teammate Olivia Miles.

These performances helped her draft stock, with major mock drafts projecting her as the 15th pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft. Suarez’s experiences will help her in her basketball career, and we might see her carry over her regained momentum into the big leagues.