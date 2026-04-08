Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeCollege Basketball

What Is Michael Malone’s Contract & Buyout? New North Carolina Coach’s Salary

Ojus Verma

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 7, 2026 | 10:55 PM EDT

HomeCollege Basketball

What Is Michael Malone’s Contract & Buyout? New North Carolina Coach’s Salary

Ojus Verma

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 7, 2026 | 10:55 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

First it was the players, and now it’s the coaches. For over two decades, Michael Malone built his reputation as one of the best coaches in the NBA. He grinded through assistant roles, led franchises, and even secured a championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. But in a move that very few saw coming, Malone is now headed to college basketball.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, there has been a growing trend of how programs are approaching the modern game by seeking people with pro-level experience to maintain their elite status. Now joining them are the North Carolina Tar Heels. Because they are no longer waiting for coaches to rise through traditional NCAA pipelines, they went straight to an NBA mind to stay competitive in an evolving landscape shaped by NIL, transfers, and pro-style development.

ADVERTISEMENT

While past conversations around this shift have largely centered on players navigating the college-to-pro pathway, Malone’s move represents the other side of that equation. North Carolina isn’t bending any rules for their hire, but they are definitely redefining the playbook.

Top Stories

Image for Rashee Rice Suffers Personal Loss as Prayers Pour In for Chiefs WR

15 hrs ago

Image for Ex-Chiefs QB Pitches Ideal Travis Kelce Successor With No.9 Pick

1 day ago

Image for Carlos Alcaraz Admits No. 1 Spot Is Slipping Away to Jannik Sinner After Monte Carlo Masters

12 hrs ago

Image for Nick Saban Weighs In on Donald Trump Executive Order That Bypasses NCAA Rules

1 day ago

Image for “Best News Ever”: Kim Mulkey Reacts as LSU Adds No. 1 Center Amid Busy Transfer Portal Day

16 hrs ago

Image for Rhode Island Wedding Planner Confirms the Truth About Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Rumored June Wedding

1 day ago

“(Michael Malone) is a brilliant coach who will deliver a modern and disciplined approach to leading our men’s basketball program, which is critical in the current landscape of college athletics,” Executive Associate Athletic Director Steve Newmark said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malone has spent 12 seasons as an NBA head coach and another 12 as an assistant. In his time there, he has guided players like Nikola Jokić, LeBron James, and Steph Curry. And while Malone’s résumé alone explains why North Carolina made such a bold move, what’s breaking the headlines is the massive contract the Tar Heels have handed him. So here is a breakdown of his contract:

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Michael Malone’s Contract With North Carolina?

When the Tar Heels announced the hire of Malone, they didn’t just land a big-name coach. They made sure the contract matched the ambition.

According to reports, Michael Malone has agreed to a six-year deal with North Carolina, which is worth $50 million and set to keep him in Chapel Hill through the 2031–32 season. The structure of the contract reflects both long-term stability and steady financial growth, signaling UNC’s confidence in his ability to lead the program into a new era.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

Here’s how his base salary progresses over the life of the deal:

ADVERTISEMENT

YearSalary
2026–27$7.5 million
2027–28$8 million
2028–29$8.5 million
2029–30$8.5 million
2030–31$8.5 million
2031–32$9 million

But that’s not all, because UNC is also investing heavily in infrastructure around him.

The program has committed up to $4 million for assistant coaches and support staff, along with at least $6.75 million annually in revenue sharing.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Much Is Michael Malone’s Salary Per Year?

On average, Malone will earn just over $8.3 million per year. However, his earnings won’t stop just at the base salary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal between him and UNC includes up to $1.475 million annually in performance-based bonuses, which would reward the success the Tar Heel men find under his guidance and how he develops the program. These incentives cover everything from conference dominance to deep NCAA Tournament runs. So, here’s a look at the bonuses:

  • ACC Coach of the Year: $50,000
  • National Coach of the Year: $100,000
  • APR above 975: $75,000
  • ACC Regular Season Title: $100,000
  • ACC Tournament Title: $100,000
  • Sweet 16: $150,000
  • Elite Eight: $200,000
  • Final Four: $200,000
  • National Championship: $500,000

Now, if you add it all up, Malone’s total annual compensation could push close to $10 million in peak years, depending on his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Michael Malone’s Buyout Clause?

Like most high-profile coaching deals, his contract also includes detailed buyout terms, and they’re structured to protect both sides. Those terms come into play under two key scenarios:

If UNC Fires Malone

In case North Carolina terminates Malone without any cause, the university is required to pay 80% of the remaining value of his contract. However, there’s a standard mitigation clause included. That means if Malone takes another job after being fired, UNC’s financial obligation can be reduced based on his new salary.

Another scenario can be:

If Malone Leaves UNC

In case he chooses to leave the program before the end of the contract, the buyout follows a declining structure, making it more manageable over time:

  • Before April 2027: $8 million
  • 2028: $6.5 million
  • 2029: $5 million
  • 2030: $3.5 million
  • 2031: $2 million
  • 2032: $500,000

This setup gives UNC early protection while allowing more flexibility later in the deal. But, after taking in all those numbers, you are now wondering why he is getting paid so much. The answer lies in what Malone brings to the table.

Why Did North Carolina Offer Michael Malone Such a Massive Deal?

To answer this question simply, UNC hiring a new coach wasn’t just about filling a vacancy; it was about making a statement.

North Carolina didn’t go out and hire another successful coach; they targeted someone who has already proven he can build and sustain winning at the highest level of this sport. And Malone’s résumé speaks to that. He didn’t just coach in the NBA; he led teams deep into the postseason, developed elite talent, and ultimately delivered a championship.

Across his stints with the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings, he racked up over 500 career wins, including becoming the winningest coach in Nuggets history. That kind of pedigree is rare in the college game.

But the decision goes beyond his wins and titles.

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

UNC is clearly betting on his ability to translate a pro-style system into their program, especially at a time when the sport is evolving so rapidly. With NIL, the transfer portal, and increasing roster fluidity, programs are beginning to look and operate more like professional organizations. So, Malone’s experience in managing personalities, building rosters, and maximizing player potential at that level gives him a unique edge.

And that’s exactly what stood out to the people making the hire.

At a time when programs are chasing pro-level minds to stay superior, landing a name like Malone doesn’t come cheap, and UNC knew exactly what it was paying for.

But here’s the part everyone’s been waiting for – where does he stand in the coaching salary hierarchy?

Where Does Michael Malone’s Salary Rank Among College Coaches?

With his average annual salary, Michael Malone immediately enters the top tier of college basketball coaching salaries. Among public universities, he is believed to be just behind the Kansas head coach, Bill Self. That alone says a lot.

Self is one of the most established figures in the sport, with over 1,000 career wins, multiple national championships, and a lifetime contract at Kansas that keeps him among the highest earners year after year. His deal, structured as a rolling agreement, consistently pays him in the high-$8 million range annually when incentives and additional compensation are factored in.

But despite never having been a college head coach before, Malone is already operating in that same financial bracket. His deal, in some cases, even surpasses long-tenured college coaches who have spent decades building their programs.

That should clear up how North Carolina views this hire. They’re paying for what he represents, and he couldn’t be more honored.

“Carolina is one of the most historic programs in college basketball, and I am honored to be the head coach of the Tar Heels,” Malone said. “It is humbling to follow so many legends in Chapel Hill. I know from the many Tar Heels in the NBA how special the Carolina Basketball Family is, and I will do everything I can to continue UNC’s championship legacy… I am proud to be a Tar Heel and can’t wait to get started.”

With this hire, North Carolina’s big gamble is officially in motion, and now it will all come down to how Malone delivers in the 2026–27 season.

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Ojus Verma

678 Articles

Ojus Verma is a College Basketball and WNBA author at EssentiallySports. As head of the Analysis Desk and a former player with 13 years of experience, he specializes in decoding tactics, player development, and the evolution of rivalries shaping the game. Ojus’ coverage of the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese saga, dating back to their college days, has earned recognition for its balance of insight and context.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Snigdhaa Jaiswal

ADVERTISEMENT