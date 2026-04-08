What Is Michael Malone’s Contract & Buyout? New North Carolina Coach’s Salary

First it was the players, and now it’s the coaches. For over two decades, Michael Malone built his reputation as one of the best coaches in the NBA. He grinded through assistant roles, led franchises, and even secured a championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. But in a move that very few saw coming, Malone is now headed to college basketball.

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Recently, there has been a growing trend of how programs are approaching the modern game by seeking people with pro-level experience to maintain their elite status. Now joining them are the North Carolina Tar Heels. Because they are no longer waiting for coaches to rise through traditional NCAA pipelines, they went straight to an NBA mind to stay competitive in an evolving landscape shaped by NIL, transfers, and pro-style development.

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While past conversations around this shift have largely centered on players navigating the college-to-pro pathway, Malone’s move represents the other side of that equation. North Carolina isn’t bending any rules for their hire, but they are definitely redefining the playbook.

“(Michael Malone) is a brilliant coach who will deliver a modern and disciplined approach to leading our men’s basketball program, which is critical in the current landscape of college athletics,” Executive Associate Athletic Director Steve Newmark said.

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Malone has spent 12 seasons as an NBA head coach and another 12 as an assistant. In his time there, he has guided players like Nikola Jokić, LeBron James, and Steph Curry. And while Malone’s résumé alone explains why North Carolina made such a bold move, what’s breaking the headlines is the massive contract the Tar Heels have handed him. So here is a breakdown of his contract:

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What Is Michael Malone’s Contract With North Carolina?

When the Tar Heels announced the hire of Malone, they didn’t just land a big-name coach. They made sure the contract matched the ambition.

According to reports, Michael Malone has agreed to a six-year deal with North Carolina, which is worth $50 million and set to keep him in Chapel Hill through the 2031–32 season. The structure of the contract reflects both long-term stability and steady financial growth, signaling UNC’s confidence in his ability to lead the program into a new era.

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Imago Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Here’s how his base salary progresses over the life of the deal:

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Year Salary 2026–27 $7.5 million 2027–28 $8 million 2028–29 $8.5 million 2029–30 $8.5 million 2030–31 $8.5 million 2031–32 $9 million

But that’s not all, because UNC is also investing heavily in infrastructure around him.

The program has committed up to $4 million for assistant coaches and support staff, along with at least $6.75 million annually in revenue sharing.

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How Much Is Michael Malone’s Salary Per Year?

On average, Malone will earn just over $8.3 million per year. However, his earnings won’t stop just at the base salary.

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The deal between him and UNC includes up to $1.475 million annually in performance-based bonuses, which would reward the success the Tar Heel men find under his guidance and how he develops the program. These incentives cover everything from conference dominance to deep NCAA Tournament runs. So, here’s a look at the bonuses:

ACC Coach of the Year: $50,000

$50,000 National Coach of the Year: $100,000

$100,000 APR above 975: $75,000

$75,000 ACC Regular Season Title: $100,000

$100,000 ACC Tournament Title: $100,000

$100,000 Sweet 16: $150,000

$150,000 Elite Eight: $200,000

$200,000 Final Four: $200,000

$200,000 National Championship: $500,000

Now, if you add it all up, Malone’s total annual compensation could push close to $10 million in peak years, depending on his performance.

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What Is Michael Malone’s Buyout Clause?

Like most high-profile coaching deals, his contract also includes detailed buyout terms, and they’re structured to protect both sides. Those terms come into play under two key scenarios:

If UNC Fires Malone

In case North Carolina terminates Malone without any cause, the university is required to pay 80% of the remaining value of his contract. However, there’s a standard mitigation clause included. That means if Malone takes another job after being fired, UNC’s financial obligation can be reduced based on his new salary.

Another scenario can be:

If Malone Leaves UNC

In case he chooses to leave the program before the end of the contract, the buyout follows a declining structure, making it more manageable over time:

Before April 2027: $8 million

2028: $6.5 million

2029: $5 million

2030: $3.5 million

2031: $2 million

2032: $500,000

This setup gives UNC early protection while allowing more flexibility later in the deal. But, after taking in all those numbers, you are now wondering why he is getting paid so much. The answer lies in what Malone brings to the table.

Why Did North Carolina Offer Michael Malone Such a Massive Deal?

To answer this question simply, UNC hiring a new coach wasn’t just about filling a vacancy; it was about making a statement.

North Carolina didn’t go out and hire another successful coach; they targeted someone who has already proven he can build and sustain winning at the highest level of this sport. And Malone’s résumé speaks to that. He didn’t just coach in the NBA; he led teams deep into the postseason, developed elite talent, and ultimately delivered a championship.

Across his stints with the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings, he racked up over 500 career wins, including becoming the winningest coach in Nuggets history. That kind of pedigree is rare in the college game.

But the decision goes beyond his wins and titles.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone congratulates center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

UNC is clearly betting on his ability to translate a pro-style system into their program, especially at a time when the sport is evolving so rapidly. With NIL, the transfer portal, and increasing roster fluidity, programs are beginning to look and operate more like professional organizations. So, Malone’s experience in managing personalities, building rosters, and maximizing player potential at that level gives him a unique edge.

And that’s exactly what stood out to the people making the hire.

At a time when programs are chasing pro-level minds to stay superior, landing a name like Malone doesn’t come cheap, and UNC knew exactly what it was paying for.

But here’s the part everyone’s been waiting for – where does he stand in the coaching salary hierarchy?

Where Does Michael Malone’s Salary Rank Among College Coaches?

With his average annual salary, Michael Malone immediately enters the top tier of college basketball coaching salaries. Among public universities, he is believed to be just behind the Kansas head coach, Bill Self. That alone says a lot.

Self is one of the most established figures in the sport, with over 1,000 career wins, multiple national championships, and a lifetime contract at Kansas that keeps him among the highest earners year after year. His deal, structured as a rolling agreement, consistently pays him in the high-$8 million range annually when incentives and additional compensation are factored in.

But despite never having been a college head coach before, Malone is already operating in that same financial bracket. His deal, in some cases, even surpasses long-tenured college coaches who have spent decades building their programs.

That should clear up how North Carolina views this hire. They’re paying for what he represents, and he couldn’t be more honored.

“Carolina is one of the most historic programs in college basketball, and I am honored to be the head coach of the Tar Heels,” Malone said. “It is humbling to follow so many legends in Chapel Hill. I know from the many Tar Heels in the NBA how special the Carolina Basketball Family is, and I will do everything I can to continue UNC’s championship legacy… I am proud to be a Tar Heel and can’t wait to get started.”

With this hire, North Carolina’s big gamble is officially in motion, and now it will all come down to how Malone delivers in the 2026–27 season.