What Is Milan Momcilovic’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Exploring Iowa State Star’s Background and Religion

Milan Momcilovic cuts a menacing figure at Iowa State. Hailing from an athletic background, the 21-year-old has taken to basketball since his high school days.

From participating in the United States under-19 basketball training camp in 2023 to becoming one of the top-ranked recruits in Iowa State’s program, Momcilovic’s silent exploits started getting noticed after setting a new Iowa State record for three-pointers made in a single season, netting 130 field goals from behind the arc in the 2025-26 season at an accuracy of almost 50%.

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What makes Momcilovic the player he is? Let us take a closer look at his roots.

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Where Is Milan Momcilovic From and What Is His Nationality?

Milan Momcilovic was born on September 22, 2004, in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, in the United States. The Iowa State star grew up in Wisconsin and holds American citizenship.

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What Is Milan Momcilovic’s Ethnicity and Family Background?

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Milan Momcilovic is of Serbian descent and was born to Serbian parents, Nick and Zarina Momcilovic. He has a brother, Luka, who also plays basketball, and a sister, Maya. His father was a former Division I volleyball player. Momcilovic has a Serbian-American ethnicity.

Which High School Did Milan Momcilovic Attend?

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Milan Momcilovic attended Pewaukee High School and was a standout star for their basketball team. The forward earned the Wisconsin Mr. Basketball title in 2023, when he averaged 23.4 points and 10 rebounds per game.

The forward led Pewaukee’s basketball team to three successive state championships before joining Iowa State as a four-star recruit in 2023.

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What Religion Does Milan Momcilovic Follow?

While Milan Momcilovic has never revealed his faith publicly, the 21-year-old’s family background hints towards a connection to the Serbian Orthodox Church. His parents are Serbian and constantly use traditional names for their children, names that are common within the Orthodox Christian community.

Momcilovic continues to take leaps in his game year after year at Iowa State. Having been a starter since joining the program in 2023, the 21-year-old made almost 50% of his three-pointers in his junior year and has been instrumental in Iowa State’s rise as a formidable unit in the Big 12.

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His year-after-year improvement has driven his draft stock up considerably, and the star is now considered a high second-round prospect in the NBA Draft. He is still in his junior year, and his draft stock could rise further if he returns to college basketball for another year.

Momcilovic’s college exploits have cemented his identity as an elite shooting option, and his quick, high release could make him valuable for NBA teams looking to add a reliable outside threat to their rotation.