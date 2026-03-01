What Is Morgan Cheli’s Ethnicity, Religion & Nationality? Inside UConn Huskies Star’s Family Background

Where Is Morgan Cheli From & What Is Her Nationality?

UConn Huskies point guard Morgan Cheli hails from the United States and is an American. Cheli is an All-American athlete who was born in Los Altos, California, and was born on Sunday, September 18, 2005. Her parents are Tom and Leah Cheli, and she has two older siblings, Mack and Emma, pursuing an individualized major.

The McDonald’s All-American athlete, unfortunately, is not able to contribute to the Huskies’ success of late since she has been recovering from ankle surgery. She played 24 games last season for the Huskies.

What Is Morgan Cheli’s Ethnicity?

Though details about Morgan Cheli’s nationality are known, her ethnicity still remains a mystery. Her talents with the ball are well known. The 6-foot-2 guard was a staple in Geno Auriemma’s roster when she was active. Notable performances against Butler, Seton Hall, and, who can forget Georgetown, where she notched up five points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Cheli’s domestic performance got her noticed as she was selected for the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup, where she performed decently, averaging 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

What Is Morgan Cheli’s Religion?

There is no information available regarding Morgan’s religious beliefs. Cheli keeps her religion private. The only religion that she follows is basketball, and her love for the sport is what keeps her going.

Despite not getting much playing time in her collegiate career because of a terrible injury, her talents were always on display right from her school days. She was ESPN’s No. 11-ranked recruit 2024 McDonald’s and Naismith First Team All-American, 2024 CCS Player of the Year, and won multiple distinctions. The adulations just came and never stopped, and you could feel she was almost destined for greatness.

Hopefully, we will get to see Cheli a lot more when she makes her eventual comeback in her senior year.

Which High School Did Morgan Cheli Attend?

Cheli graduated from Archbishop Mitty High School and had 40 other Division I offers. But she had set her heart on aligning herself with the Huskies. Even Dawn Staley’s South Carolina was interested in having her on their roster.

At Archbishop, Cheli played under coach Sue Phillips and led her team to a third straight Northern California Open Division after returning from a foot injury. This was the first time Mitty advanced to its first Open Division state championship game, but as luck would have it, they fell short of their first title in heartbreaking fashion, losing on a buzzer-beater.

Even Geno Auriemma flew down to California to see her play, which eventually led to her committing to the program, thus marking the start of her college basketball era.