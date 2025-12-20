What Is Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma? Breaking Down Marcus Allen’s Unfortunate Health Announcement 

Unfortunately, health crises do not discriminate. Miami sophomore forward Marcus Allen, who has been a key piece in their 10-2 start to the season, has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Allen has already begun chemotherapy and will miss the rest of the 2025-26 college basketball season.

“Marcus is an incredible person and teammate, and we will do everything we can to support him and his amazing family during this difficult time,” Miami coach Jai Lucas said. “Marcus brings toughness and selflessness to our locker room every day, and those same qualities will help him defeat this disease. Our entire program will continue to support Marcus in any way that we can as he focuses on his health.”

Allen averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds coming off the bench before his season was shut down. The talented transfer from Missouri will now head to recovery. Allen’s family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support. “We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during an extremely difficult time for our family,” the family said in a statement posted on a GoFundMe launched in support of Allen. Let’s understand the details behind his disease and how it could affect his future in basketball.

What Is Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma? Everything you need to know after Marcus Allen’s Health Announcement

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a broad group of cancers that start in the lymphatic system, part of the body’s immune defense. It’s one of two types of lymphoma, cancers that start in white blood cells called lymphocytes. Lymphocytes are essential immune system cells that help fight off infections. (via Cleveland Clinic) This type of cancer is notoriously rare, with only 3.9% of all the new cancer cases expected to be Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in the US (2025), according to the National Cancer Institute. It has contributed 3.1% of all cancer deaths this year.

What are the effects of this disease? Can it be a threat to Marcus’s NBA career?

The effects of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma can affect multiple bodily functions. According to Medline Plus, it can cause multiple effects, such as:

Swollen, painless lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, or groin

Unexplained weight loss

Fever

Soaking night sweats

Coughing, trouble breathing, or chest pain

Weakness and tiredness that don’t go away

Pain, swelling, or a feeling of fullness in the abdomen

The treatment includes chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, biological therapy, or therapy to remove proteins from the blood. It depends on which subtype of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Allen has been diagnosed with out of the 70. His recovery will also depend on the stage of his lymphoma.

Mayo Clinic notes five-year survival estimates around ~88% for stage 1 and ~64% for stage 4 NHL (overall). However, regarding Allen, it’s too early to make a definitive career impact because return-to-play depends on Marcus Allen’s specific NHL subtype, stage, treatment plan, and response to therapy, details that aren’t fully disclosed. There are multiple examples of athletes who returned to their sport.

What Are Some Previous Athlete Examples Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma?

A positive precedent is that multiple athletes in the past have recovered from non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and had long careers. World Series champion pitcher Jon Lester and All-Star reliever Liam Hendriks suffered from this disease in 2006 and 2023, respectively. Former NHL star Mario Lemieux also dealt with the rare Hodgkin lymphoma during his Hall of Fame career. Beyond the NFL, NHL star Saku Koivu was also diagnosed with the same cancer in 2001. Koivu missed almost all of the 2001-02 season but made an emotional return near the end of the regular season to help the Canadiens into the playoffs. Koivu ended up playing 1,124 games.

However, there is a negative example as well. Former Butler center Andrew Smith was initially diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2014, which ended his basketball career. Later on, the doctors gave a more specific diagnosis of T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. His condition worsened with time, and he even had a cardiac arrest. He had a bone marrow transplant, too.

His lymphoma turned into aggressive leukemia, according to his wife. Smith later worked in basketball development and remained connected to the sport before passing away at 25. As we discussed, Allen’s progress and a possible return cannot be predicted without understanding his exact diagnosis.