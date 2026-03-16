What Is Raven Johnson’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Exploring South Carolina Star’s Background and Religion

From being the first woman to play in a men’s All-American Game at the 2021 Iverson Classic to chasing NCAA glory, Raven Johnson’s story is an inspiring one.

Raven Johnson’s scoring flair on the court is known by many. Ask LSU, and they will tell you a thing or two after she single-handedly took the game away from Kim Mulkey’s hands with her 22 points in the game. The senior guard has played a total of 148 games for South Carolina and scored 988 points, just 12 shy of 1000.

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Most fans see the South Carolina star who dominates the court, but few know the story of the family, community, and heritage that shaped Raven Johnson. What elements of her background forged one of the toughest players in the NCAA?

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Where Is Raven Johnson From and What Is Her Nationality?

Raven Johnson grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and attended Westlake High School, where she was ranked No. 1 point guard and No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2021. She is an American national. Raven is the daughter of Shekia Johnson and also has a twin brother, Richard. Her grandfather, Roderick, served in the US military service.

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It was here at Westlake that her talents with the ball got noticed as she aided her team in winning four straight state titles, including 7A titles in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and the 6A crown in 2021. While many know Raven excels as a basketball player, she has also tried her hand at softball.

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What Is Raven Johnson’s Ethnicity and Family Background?

Raven Johnson is an African-American, and her upbringing shows her strong connection with her community and the broader tradition of Black excellence in women’s basketball. The African American identity has been crucial in her life, as it was the support of her family that helped her transition into a very successful basketball player today.

Growing up in a thriving city like Atlanta, Raven grew up in an environment that values hard work and perseverance, which has made her one of the best that the Gamecocks have to offer.

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Which High School Did Raven Johnson Attend?

Raven Johnson attended Westlake High School in Atlanta. Coincidentally, so did her current teammate, Ta’Niya Latson; this is where they played together for the first time. Raven, along with Ta’Niya, helped Westlake win four straight Georgia state championships. She was also named Naismith Prep Player of the Year and Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year.

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Raven also made history for being the first woman to play in a men’s All-American Game at the 2021 Iverson Classic, so she has quite a lot of fond memories of her time at Westlake.

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What Religion Does Raven Johnson Follow?

Raven Johnson’s religious affiliations are not explicitly known, so it’s hard to gauge the religion that she follows.

Well, one thing that is not shrouded about her is her talent and the hope of reclaiming the championship that fizzled out of their hands last year after they lost against UConn. With South Carolina having already earned their spot in the NCAA playoffs, the Gamecocks player just has one thing on her mind in her final year, and that is to win the title at any cost.

“Let’s Dance,” Johnson said in her Instagram post, clearly ready for the challenge that faces her.