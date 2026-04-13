What Is Ta’Niya Latson’s Net Worth in 2026? NIL Deals, Salary & Career Earnings

South Carolina guard Ta’Niya Latson is all but a lock to be a first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday night, but many believe that it was her one year under Dawn Staley that brought over an even better version of herself.

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Projected as a mid-first round draft pick by several outlets, her net worth is also going to be positively influenced by her hot streak. So what is Ta’Niya Latson’s net worth today, and how much is she making from the deals? Let’s find out.

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What is Ta’Niya Latson’s Net Worth in 2026?

While Ta’Niya Latson’s exact net worth is subject to speculation, it is estimated to be around $750,000. According to her last year’s NIL deals, she has multiple tie-ups with brands like Capital BMW, Powerade, HighlightHer, and Rising Spear.

What are Ta’Niya Latson’s NIL Deals 2026?

Apart from Latson’s association with the above-mentioned brands, she also chose to sign an NIL deal with Unrivaled, the women’s professional three-on-three league. Latson was one of 14 college players Unrivaled signed to NIL deals. The announcement came at an event at WNBA All-Star Weekend as the league was preparing for its second season, and these deals continue to reap benefits for the South Carolina superstar.

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Does Ta’Niya Latson Have a Salary with the South Carolina Gamecocks?

Like every other college player, Ta’Niya Latson also does not receive a salary from the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2026 as NCAA rules prohibit schools from paying athletes a salary; instead, Latson benefits financially through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals, which allow her to earn money from endorsements, sponsorships, and partnerships while playing college basketball.

Players in this situation receive scholarships covering tuition, housing, and other expenses, and Latson, too, gets her requirements met in the same manner.

Ta’Niya Latson Career Earnings

As her stock value has risen over the years, so have her earnings. The South Carolina guard who averages 14.1 points and 2.9 rebounds with a 48.6 FG% has just shown how she has become a more complete player since coming over to Dawn Staley’s management.

Her estimated earnings of $750,000 are built on a strong foundation of NIL deals. She established early partnerships in 2022 with the Rising Spear collective and HighlightHER, then expanded her portfolio in 2023 by adding major brands like Powerade and Capital BMW.

Her apparel and sports partnerships are tied to her NCAA stardom. At present, she stands as one of the most lucrative players on the market, and many expect her to get taken up by the new franchise, Portland Fire.

USA Today and Tankathon have already seconded this motion and have Latson being selected as high as No. 7 by the Portland Fire, while ESPN has her going as low as No. 13 to the Atlanta Dream. So her projected earnings are bound to rise once this new deal comes in.