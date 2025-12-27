What Is Trey Kaufman-Renn’s Ethnicity, Religion & Nationality? All About the Purdue Boilermakers Basketball Star’s Background

Trey Kaufman-Renn doesn’t let losses go, and Auburn learned that the hard way. Last year, Purdue and Kaufman-Renn stumbled into an 18-point loss. He had this match-up marked on his calendar this time around. “I was glad we won this game,” Kaufman-Renn said after dropping 18 points in the 28-point whitewash. “This is a game that I definitely circled on my calendar coming into the year. I really wanted to beat this team. I wish we had won by 50 points instead of what we did.” Let’s understand the ruthless Kaufman Renn’s background.

Where Is Trey Kaufman-Renn From and What Is His Nationality?

Trey Kaufman-Renn is from Sellersburg, Indiana, a town in southern Indiana near Louisville, Kentucky. Naturally, he is an American by nationality. He was born on August 19, 2002, to Lara Renn. The name and identity of his father have not been discussed.

What Is Trey Kaufman-Renn’s Ethnicity & Religion?

Trey Kaufman-Renn’s ethnicity has not been publicly revealed, as the Purdue Boilermakers standout has kept that aspect of his background private. With regards to his religion, Kaufman-Renn is a Christian.

“He’s a great guy,” Kaufman-Renn says of his teammate Caleb Furst, “and we bonded outside of basketball. We’re both Christians. We have the same values. Obviously, he cares about basketball, but he’s not somebody who thinks it means a lot, in the grand scheme of things, so we bond over that — understanding there’s something bigger out there.” However, the extent of his beliefs in religion is unknown.

Which High School Did Trey Kaufman-Renn Attend?

Kaufman-Renn attended Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana. During his time at Silver Creek, he became the school’s all-time leading scorer. As a sophomore, Kaufman-Renn led Silver Creek to the Championship while averaging 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds. When the state playoffs were starting, Kaufman was down with mono and the flu. Despite multiple visits to the doctor, he had a fever of about 100 degrees. Despite the immense weakness, Kaufman played.

He hydrated with water and electrolytes and gulped the chicken noodle soup while staying in a different hotel from the rest of his team. Sometimes, he felt sluggish, “like I was a sloth out there,” Kaufman said. The efforts paid off as Kaufman and Silver Creek defeated Culver Academies 52-49 to capture the school’s first state championship in any sport since 1925.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

While only scoring four points, Kaufman still chipped in with 13 rebounds and six assists. While his basketball flourished, his grades were perfect as well. In his sophomore season, he had a perfect 4.0 grade point average and is No.1 in his class academically. As a junior, he averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game before the season was shut down due to COVID. Kaufman-Renn brought some silverware as a senior, too, leading Silver Creek to the state championship.

He finished the season averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game. After such a storied career, Kaufman-Renn was rated No. 32 nationally by Rivals, No. 39 by ESPN, and No. 40 by 247Sports. He was holding offers from Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia, and Purdue. Eventually, he chose Purdue because of his affinity for coach Matt Painter.