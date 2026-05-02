“What Stood Out Most”: Vic Schaefer Addresses Texas’ Roster Upgrade With International Experience

An international bronze medal, global experience, and three years of Division I basketball, Jada Bediako is indeed a quality addition to any college program. And Vic Schaefer, who brought her into the Texas fold, knows exactly what he’s getting, given everything he said about the caliber of player she is.

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What’s interesting, though, is that for all of Bediako’s tangible credentials, what impresses Schaefer most is not on a stat sheet or a tournament résumé. “What stood out most was Jada’s desire to be coached,” Schaefer said. “She wants to be pushed and challenged to become the best version of herself. That mindset makes her a natural fit here in Texas.”

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And Bediako herself seems to understand precisely what she’s walking into, and to welcome it. “I chose Texas because of its winning culture and the consistent push for me to be the best version of myself,” she said. For her, the environment in Texas isn’t something to adjust to; it’s something to lean into. “The competitive environment and standards of the program will only get you better. It’s a place where hard work is expected and success is built,” she added.

The foundation she brings to that environment is already substantial. Bediako is a 6-foot-3 junior from Brampton, Ontario, Canada. She arrives at Texas after spending her freshman season at Georgia Tech and her sophomore and junior years at Marquette. Beyond her Division I experience, she has been a consistent presence in Canada’s national team youth programs. She represented her country at the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup. There she contributed to a bronze medal finish across six games. She also played at the 2022 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup and the 2021 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. That kind of international exposure adds a layer of competitive maturity that domestic experience alone rarely replicates.

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It’s precisely that combination of college seasoning and global competition that drew Vic Schaefer to her. “Jada is an experienced player, having competed for three years at the Division I level. She brings the toughness, competitive spirit, and physical presence we were looking for,” he said.

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There’s also a broader context to Bediako’s story that clearly resonated with Schaefer during the recruitment process. She comes from a deeply rooted basketball family. Her two older brothers, Charles Bediako Jr. and Jaden Bediako, have both played Division I college basketball and gone on to play professionally. That kind of household shapes a player in ways that coaching alone cannot. “She also comes from a strong basketball family, and we truly enjoyed having her and her mother on campus during the visit,” Schaefer said.

With her physical presence, international pedigree, family foundation, and above all her hunger to be coached, Jada Bediako looks like exactly the kind of player who will thrive under Vic Schaefer’s system. If her trajectory so far is any indication, the Longhorns may have landed someone whose best basketball is still very much ahead of her. And Texas looks like the place to discover the same.

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A Closer Look at Vic Schaefer’s Transfer Portal Signings and Recruitment So Far

Vic Schaefer had some significant holes to fill heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season. His team faced a turnover that saw top veterans Rori Harmon, Kyla Oldacre, and Teya Sidberry all exhaust their eligibility. And so they took with them a combined wealth of experience that is difficult to replace.

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But the losses didn’t stop at graduation. Jordan Lee, the team’s second-leading scorer, packed her bags for South Carolina. Justice Carlton, who averaged 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds last season, transferred to Houston. And promising freshman Aaliyah Crump, barely one year into her college career, committed to Duke. It was, by any measure, a substantial amount of production to rebuild.

Schaefer has been anything but idle in response. On the transfer portal front, he has brought in Zya Vann. Vann is an elite combo guard from Oklahoma who averaged 10.4 points per game last season. And of course, the most recent addition of Jada Bediako further bolsters a frontcourt that needed reinforcing after losing the size and experience that graduated out of the program.

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But where Schaefer has been most active, is on the recruiting trail. He has assembled a freshman class that reads like a who’s who of elite high school basketball. No. 8 ranked Brihanna Crittendon, a versatile 6-foot-3 forward, headlines the group. No. 10 ranked Addison Bjorn, a Gatorade Player of the Year award winner, and No. 13 ranked Isi Etute, an international forward from Luxembourg joins her. To round out the class, the program adds No. 20-ranked Aaliah “Lizzy” Spaight, a McDonald’s All-American point guard, along with Amalia Holguin, a combo guard and former mentee of Kobe Bryant.

Schaefer has been clear about what he expects from this incoming group. He has described them as “high character” and “ultra-competitive,” and has made no secret of the fact that he expects them to contribute immediately rather than ease into college basketball gradually.

The Longhorns have reached the Final Four in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments. With the combination of experienced transfers, elite freshmen, and returning pieces that Schaefer is assembling, will they be able to repeat that run, and perhaps go one step further?