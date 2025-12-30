When Will Alicia Tournebize Join South Carolina? Dawn Staley Provides Update on 6-Foot-7 Prospect’s Timeline

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As South Carolina pushes through an injury-riddled season, some optimism is starting to build around the arrival of 6-foot-7 French prospect Alicia Tournebize, with head coach Dawn Staley offering an update on when the team could see her join the program.

Now, South Carolina has already been unlucky with injuries this season. They have already lost forwards Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins to ACL tears. And in the Gamecocks’ last victory over Providence, we saw Dawn Staley’s depth chart get even thinner. Ta’Niya Latson went down with a lower left leg injury and couldn’t make a return on the court. We don’t have a clear update on Latson’s injury as of now, though Staley called it an ankle fracture.

The hope is that Latson, the team’s second-highest scorer, can return soon, but rushing her back would be counterproductive. In the meantime, Alicia Tournebize’s arrival feels well-timed to deliver the spark the team needs.

Who Is Alicia Tournebize and Why Is She a Big Deal?

Last week, South Carolina women’s basketball dropped a major surprise, announcing that French standout Alicia Tournebize has signed with the program. The 6-foot-7 center, who has been playing professionally in France with Bourges Basket, will be eligible to suit up right away.

Tournebize has been on the radar among international prospects for a while, but she truly announced herself this summer with a breakout run for France at the FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket. She put up 12.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 54.9%, helping France secure the bronze medal. Her performance earned her a spot on the All-Star Five, and her thunderous two-handed dunk against Belgium in the bronze medal game quickly went viral.

Also, basketball runs in her family. Her mother, Isabelle Fijalkowski, played college basketball at Colorado and was later selected in the WNBA Draft by the Cleveland Rockers. She spent the 1997–98 season in the league before heading back to Europe to continue her professional career. Fijalkowski is also set to be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

When Does South Carolina Expect Tournebize to Arrive?

Earlier, it was reported that Tournebize would be available to play immediately after the holiday break.

Fans may need a bit more patience, though. Tournebize wasn’t at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday for South Carolina’s 96–55 win over Providence. Ahead of the game, South Carolina women’s basketball shared on X (formerly Twitter) that she is still “working through the documentation she needs to get here.”

What Has Dawn Staley Said About Tournebize’s Timeline and Readiness?

Speaking about Tournebize’s arrival, Staley made it clear that there’s not a set timeline as of now.

“We don’t know when she’s gonna get here,” Staley said. “I think she has appointments, documentation that she needs in order for her to get here. But hopefully before school starts.”

However, Staley hopes that Tournebize will be on campus by the time USC’s spring semester classes begin on Jan. 12. And that makes sense.

However, there is one area of improvement that Staley is eyeing rather specifically.



The buzz around Tournebize’s arrival, and the possibility of seeing her throw down an in-game dunk, is real, but Staley made it clear that success at the college level won’t come automatically. There’s still work ahead for her to adjust and thrive in the NCAA game.

“I’m just super excited,” Staley said Sunday. “We think we got a gem of a player. She is 6-foot-7, athletic, but she’s 18 years old. She’s definitely gonna have to get in the weight room and see (strength and conditioning coach Molly Binetti). But (I’m) excited.”

Well, her Euroleague experience would definitely help.

How Will Tournebize’s Arrival Impact South Carolina This Season?

Tournebize’s size jumps off the page right away. At 6-foot-7, she becomes the tallest player on South Carolina’s roster and one of the tallest players in the entire country. According to CBB Analytics, only six Division I women’s players currently stand at 6-foot-7 or taller, which puts her in rare company from day one.

That size matters even more given what South Carolina has lost up front. Sania Feagin has graduated, while Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts are sidelined with torn ACLs. Those absences have taken a serious toll on the Gamecocks’ frontcourt depth. Right now, Madina Okot and Joyce Edwards are the only players taller than 6-foot-1 who consistently log meaningful minutes.

Injuries have often left South Carolina with just eight available players, so simply adding another body who can contribute is a big deal. The numbers back that up, too. The Gamecocks are averaging 17.5 bench points per game, which ranks 198th nationally. Getting Tournebize into the mix helps shore up the frontcourt, something Dawn Staley badly needs.

Sure, she is still slim and could struggle at times against more physical post players, but a full offseason in South Carolina’s program should go a long way toward addressing that.

And anyway, she runs the floor well, moves smoothly in transition, and shows good footwork and lateral quickness in half-court situations on both ends. And there simply are not many players her size who can rise up the way she did while dunking for France this summer.

At the U18 EuroBasket, she finished efficiently around the rim and ranked fourth in both rebounds and blocks for the tournament. Strength will come with time, but her length alone should allow her to make an impact early.

While Tournebize rarely steps out beyond the three-point line, she is comfortable in the mid-range and has a clean, reliable jumper. For a South Carolina team that takes 62.4 percent of its shots in the paint, having a big who can offer even a bit of spacing is a plus.

