When Will Alijah Arenas Return? ESPN Shares USC Freshman’s Latest Injury Update

The USC Trojans have been playing the 2025–26 NCAA season without one of their most anticipated freshmen, Alijah Arenas. But after nearly six months on the sidelines, Trojan fans finally have a glimmer of hope, as the five-star recruit could make his long-awaited return sooner than expected.

Back in July, Arenas was expected to be sidelined for 6-8 months after suffering a tear of the meniscus, placing him on track for a late-season comeback at best. But with just a month in the ongoing season, according to reports during USC’s game broadcast on ESPN revealed that Arenas can now be expected to return at some point during conference play.

After everything the freshman has pushed through, a conference-play return would mark a major milestone in a turbulent year. Arenas not only battled the knee surgery that halted his debut season but also overcame the traumatic April car accident that left him hospitalised and in an induced coma. Yet despite every setback, USC’s staff has remained confident in his long-term trajectory, praising his work ethic and resilience behind the scenes.

Opening about the freshman being sidelined from the season, USC coach Eric Musselman, back when the knee injury happened, said, “Alijah is a tremendous worker, teammate, competitor, and person. He is understandably disappointed that he will not be able to take the court to start the season, but his health is our No. 1 priority. We have no doubt that he will come back even stronger. We look forward to supporting him during this process.”

While there hasn’t been any official statement or confirmation regarding Alijah Arenas’ return to the court, from the team, coach, or his close ones, if the reports are true, fans can expect to see the 6-foot-6 star in action, as early as December 6th, when the Trojans will play their first game of the Big Ten conference against the Washington Huskies.

“Don’t worry about trying to live up to my footsteps… as a high school player, you’re far better than me, so that pressure should be gone. Now, let’s just get better,” former NBA All-Star and father of Alijah, Gilbert Arenas, once told his son.

And while fans will be excited to see him play, USC’s staff is also likely to be conservative; after a knee surgery and a scary crash earlier in the year, managing his minutes and health would be their main priority.

How are the USC Trojans performing without Alijah Arenas?

Even without their five-star freshman, the Trojans, ranked 1st in the Big Ten, are currently 5-0 in the ongoing season. However, the absence of Arenas has forced head coach Musselman into a heavier dependence on junior transfer Rodney Rice (Maryland) and fellow freshman Jerry Easter II.

Rice is doing the heavy lifting, averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, while Easter is contributing in limited fashion at roughly 3.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per outing. Meanwhile, senior guard Chad Baker‑Mazara leads the team in scoring at 22.5 points per game, stepping into a clear leadership role. But before the Trojans head into their conference games, they still have two more games to play:

Against the Seton Hall Pirates on November 25th.

Against the Oregon Ducks on December 2nd.

The Trojans have handled business through five games, but the stretch ahead will reveal whether this early momentum is built to last or not. With conference play looming, USC’s margin for error without their prized freshman will shrink. However, if the latest updates are true, he will be back on court in no time, giving the Trojans their much-needed depth.