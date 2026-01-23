When Will Charles Bediako Play Again? Estimating a Timeline After Nate Oats’ Latest Injury Update

Charles Bediako accomplished something almost unheard of in college basketball: he returned to the NCAA after signing NBA contracts. In a landmark ruling that challenged long-standing NCAA restrictions, a judge cleared Bediako to rejoin Alabama’s program. However, his improbable comeback nearly ended before it began. A practice injury threatened to derail his return before he ever had the chance to step onto the court for his first game back.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Tennessee, head coach Nate Oats addressed Charles Bediako’s status, expressing a note of concern about his availability. “Chuck got dinged up at practice today… dealing with a little bit of a leg issue. He’ll be a game-time decision Saturday,” Oats said. The timing couldn’t be better; the temporary restraining order gives Bediako only ten days to compete before a hearing on January 27 decides his long-term eligibility.

If Bediako is unable to play, Alabama would be without a defensive presence it badly needs. During his two seasons with the Crimson Tide from 2021 to 2023, he started 67 of 70 games, averaged 1.7 blocks per contest, and shot an efficient 68 percent from the field. His All-SEC Defensive Team pedigree could provide a major boost to an Alabama defense that has struggled this season, even as the offense ranks among the nation’s elite at 93.2 points per game.

The university has supported Bediako’s unprecedented effort to come back from professional basketball. In an email sent on Wednesday, the athletic department said, “The University of Alabama supports Charles and his ongoing efforts to be reinstated for competition while he works to complete his degree.” This public support shows that Alabama is serious about the legal move that lets him come back, even though the NCAA strongly opposes it.

The controversy surrounding Bediako stems from his post-college professional career, which included three Exhibit 10 NBA contracts and recent G League appearances with the Motor City Cruise. His unprecedented return has sparked debate over player eligibility, prompting the NCAA to request congressional intervention. Alabama enters the matchup at 13-5 and sixth in the SEC standings, awaiting clarity on whether its returning center will be available against Tennessee or sidelined by a leg injury during his narrow window of eligibility.

While Alabama waits to hear how Charles Bediako is doing, his legal win has already caused a lot of trouble in college basketball. When Todd Golden from Florida talked about the court ruling that brought Bediako back to Tuscaloosa, he didn’t hold back. With Florida set to face Alabama on February 1st, Golden made his position crystal clear—he’s not impressed by the legal maneuvering that cleared Bediako’s path.

Golden asked about the whole process that led to Alabama’s success in court. “They were able to finagle it where they got a judge that’s actually an Alabama donor to write a temporary restraining order. “We’re gonna beat them anyway. If he plays, we’ll beat them anyway,” he declared.

The anger goes far beyond Gainesville. Tom Izzo, the head coach of Michigan State, talked about what he thinks is a systemic problem with the NCAA’s eligibility rules. “Now we’re taking guys that were drafted in the NBA and everything. I said it to you a month and a half ago, come on Magic and Gary, let’s do it. If that’s what we’re going through, shame on the NCAA. Shame on the coaches, too, but shame on the NCAA,” Izzo said.

The backlash against the coaches shows that there are bigger issues with fairness in college sports. The argument over who deserves a second chance in college basketball is still splitting the sport as Bediako heals from his leg injury.